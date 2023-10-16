Navi Mumbai: JM Mhatre Charitable Trust Organises Health Festival For Women In Panvel During Navratri |

Navi Mumbai: In celebration of Navratri, the JM Mhatre Charitable Trust is embarking on a unique initiative. They are hosting a special health festival for women, taking place from October 15th to 23rd. During this time, women have the opportunity to undergo a range of health check-ups.

This year, the trust has partnered with Deepak Clinical Laboratory to offer "Free Thyroid Tests for Women" in the Panvel area. This service will be available for nine days, starting from October 15, 2023, and continuing until October 23, 2023, with testing hours from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Various Benefits Provided To Women During Health Festival

Pritam Mhatre, the former leader of the opposition and the current president of the JM Mhatre Charitable Organization, will be presenting Sewa Cards to women. These Sewa Cards come with a variety of benefits, including:

Discounted blood tests, with savings of up to 50%, complimentary fruit services for financially disadvantaged patients admitted to the Sub District Hospital in Panvel, accessible X-Ray, O.P.G., and E.C.G. services, free E-Labour Card Registration and guidance on various government schemes and other support services.

For more information about the Sewa Card and its advantages, women can contact the following phone numbers: 8542050505, 9326050505, 7769050505, and 8334050505. This endeavor reflects a thoughtful approach to promoting women's health and well-being during the festive season.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Police Nabs Gujarat Youth For Sharing Posting Obscene Pictures Of Panvel Woman On...

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)