Navi Mumbai Police Nabs Gujarat Youth For Sharing Posting Obscene Pictures Of Panvel Woman On Instagram

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel city police have arrested a youth who allegedly posted obscene pictures on the Instagram user ID of a married woman living in Panvel area. He was arrested in Gujarat.

Harshad Kumar Parmar, the accused, was apprehended in Gujarat by a team of police officers, which included Assistant Police Inspector Srikant Shendge, police constable Paresh Mhatre, Tushar Borse, and Mposhi Desai, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thackeray. Their use of technical assistance to trace the accused's location shows technology's importance in modern law enforcement, said the police.

The accused will likely face legal consequences for his actions, and the victim should be provided with support and protection as needed, said police. Meanwhile, such incidents highlight the significance of online safety and the need to combat cyberbullying and harassment effectively.

Posting obscene pictures on someone's social media account without their consent is a serious offense and a violation of their privacy.