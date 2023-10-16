 Navi Mumbai Police Nabs Gujarat Youth For Sharing Posting Obscene Pictures Of Panvel Woman On Instagram
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Police Nabs Gujarat Youth For Sharing Posting Obscene Pictures Of Panvel Woman On Instagram

Navi Mumbai Police Nabs Gujarat Youth For Sharing Posting Obscene Pictures Of Panvel Woman On Instagram

The accused will likely face legal consequences for his actions, and the victim should be provided with support and protection as needed, said police.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police Nabs Gujarat Youth For Sharing Posting Obscene Pictures Of Panvel Woman On Instagram | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel city police have arrested a youth who allegedly posted obscene pictures on the Instagram user ID of a married woman living in Panvel area. He was arrested in Gujarat.

Harshad Kumar Parmar, the accused, was apprehended in Gujarat by a team of police officers, which included Assistant Police Inspector Srikant Shendge, police constable Paresh Mhatre, Tushar Borse, and Mposhi Desai, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thackeray. Their use of technical assistance to trace the accused's location shows technology's importance in modern law enforcement, said the police.

The accused will likely face legal consequences for his actions, and the victim should be provided with support and protection as needed, said police. Meanwhile, such incidents highlight the significance of online safety and the need to combat cyberbullying and harassment effectively.

Posting obscene pictures on someone's social media account without their consent is a serious offense and a violation of their privacy.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 4 Held In Ulwe For Betting During India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 Match
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Bhim Army Worker Throws Ink At Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil At Solapur Guest House

Video: Bhim Army Worker Throws Ink At Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil At Solapur Guest House

The Intern Diaries: My 'Carpe Diem' Moment

The Intern Diaries: My 'Carpe Diem' Moment

The Intern Diaries: Experiencing India's Pride - ISRO

The Intern Diaries: Experiencing India's Pride - ISRO

The Intern Diaries: Challenges Define MBA Internship

The Intern Diaries: Challenges Define MBA Internship

The Intern Diaries: Going Beyond IIT Tag

The Intern Diaries: Going Beyond IIT Tag