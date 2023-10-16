Navi Mumbai: 4 Held In Ulwe For Betting During India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 Match | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police apprehended four individuals in Ulwe on Saturday for allegedly accepting bets during the 13th ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. During the operation, the police also confiscated 23 mobile phones, three laptops, one television, SIM cards, and other paraphernalia related to the illegal betting activities.

Based on intelligence received by Senior Police Inspector Manik Nalavade of the Crime Branch, and acting under the guidance of Amit Kale, DCP (Crime), a raid was conducted at Vishwa Siona building in Wahal Village, Sector 23, Ulwe node, Navi Mumbai.

Accused Used Betting Apps On Their Electronic Devices

According to the police, the four suspects were engaged in bookmaking through mobile phones and laptops from apartment number 401 in the aforementioned building on the day of the India-Pakistan match. An official from the Crime Branch revealed, "They were utilizing betting applications on their mobile devices and laptops."

A case has been registered against the accused at the NRI Police station, and the Crime Branch is currently conducting further investigations, suspecting the involvement of an inter-state betting syndicate.

Commissioner of Police, Milind Bharambe, has issued directives emphasizing the importance of implementing stringent security measures and combatting betting during the World Cup matches. He has instructed to take strict actions against any instances of betting.