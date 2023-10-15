Ind Vs Pak, CWC 2023: Mumbai Police Responds To Instagrammer Claiming Cops 'Don't Talk Nicely' When They Catch Someone Speaking On Phone While Driving | Instagram

Mumbai Police often win the hearts of people with their social media presence, however, a few citizens claimed that reality is a bit different. While posts and reels shared by the team online make the public praise them for being friendly and approachable, some stated things to be the contrast on the ground. A recent reel posted by the team on Instagram attracted a comment throwing light on the nature of cops when they catch hold of people over wrongdoings.

What's The Reel All About?

We all know that using mobile phones while driving is prohibited and a violation of traffic rules, and if police find us doing so it attracts necessary action. On Sunday, Mumbai Police shared a video showing Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya interacting with each other in the dressing room while the former was busy on a call. The clip which surfaced on the internet hours after India won against Pakistan in a World Cup match played at Ahmedabad was captioned with a relevant punch.

With reference to the scene where Pandya rushed towards Kohli and asked him to cut the phone call, the police team addressed the issue of using the phone while driving. They captioned the video, saying, "When we spot you on phone, while driving." Their road safety message weaved in relevance to the India versus Pakistan match on Saturday caught the attention of netizens and went viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Video Goes Viral

Soon after Mumbai Police uploaded the clip with their road safety, people reacted to it. While many appreciated their creativity and praised it with 'fire' and 'heart' emojis in the comments sections, one of the Instagram users suggested that the approach of the cops when they catch someone speaking on the phone while at the wheel isn't cordial, unlike the way in which the cricketer is heard saying "Phone Kaapo (Cut the phone call)."

Instagrammer Claims Cops 'Don't Talk Nicely'

Disagreeing with the post and the shared idea, a user named Chirag Jain said, "Ye jhut hai. Itna accha se police baat karti hi nahi. Aap toh Sidha fine maarte ho 🥲 10000 ka. (This is untrue. Police doesn't talk this nicely. You (police) directly issue 10K fine)." Few others too seconded Jain's claim as they said, "Police never says that. Fine straightaway."

Mumbai Police Responds

Meanwhile, the comment was left ignored. The official handle of Mumbai Police replied to Jain's words and said: "Sir, hamare itne acche se baat karne keliye , aapko kaam bhi inke jaisa hi accha karna hoga! (Sir, you must also do something good so that we can talk nicely)." These words reflected that the cops would take strict action on those violating rules, but be good to those performing good deeds such as obeying traffic norms and helping in ensuring road safety.

