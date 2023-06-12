'Chotu Deserves Childhood': Mumbai Police Shares Awareness Post On 'Day Against Child Labour' |

On World Day Against Child Labour which is observed on June 12, the Mumbai Police shared an awareness post on social media. With the view of ending child labour and letting every kid enjoy their childhood making great memories, they tweeted, "Chotu deserves to see the world as we do!"

In a series of images, the Mumbai Police shared the message of "Educate And Liberate." They addressed the kid in the most common way 'Chotu (the young one)', and said that every little one deserves a childhood away from strenuous work. Their word pun read "छो too (Chotu)."

The powerful and eye-catchy posts read: "छो too deserves a childhood, needs education, has dreams, wants to learn."

About World Day Against Child Labour

The International Labour Organization (ILO) launched the first World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 as a way to highlight the plight of these children. The day, which is observed on June 12 every year, is intended to serve as a catalyst for the growing worldwide movement to end child labour.

ILO, the United Nations body that regulates the world of work, launched it to bring attention to and join efforts to fight against child labour. The day provides an opportunity to gain further support from individual governments and that of the ILO social partners, civil society and others, including schools, youth and women's groups as well as the media, in the campaign against child labour.

In 2015 the UN general assembly adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), one of which was to eliminate child labour in all forms by 2025.