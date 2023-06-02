Delhi Police give quirky reply to Elon Musk's tweet on 'police dogs' |

Hours after Elon Musk's tweet about his son Lil X curiously asking whether there are 'police cats' similar to dogs there went viral, the Delhi Police decided to respond to it. The police clarified that there are only police dogs and no cats in the respective security forces. While citing the possible reason behind the same, they came up with a quirky tweet.

What did Delhi Police have to say? Taking to Twitter, they wrote while pulling the attention of Musk: "Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y (felony) and 'purr'petration (perpetration)."

Check tweet

Earlier, Elon Musk tweeted quoting his son that "Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs." And, no sooner, the Delhi Police replied. The overall conversation took internet by storm and gathered many reactions from netizens.

Twitter users hailed Delhi Police for their 'Purrfect' response and reacted with laughter and applause emojis to their tweet.

Twitter presence of Musk and Delhi Police

Avid users of the microblogging platform would be aware that both Musk and Delhi Police often engage people with their interesting and creative messages. Throwing light on the later, the team - similar to other police forces across Indian states - has shared attention-grabbing and meaningful visuals to edutain netizens on social media.

Check few quirky tweets by Delhi Police

