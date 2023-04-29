Mumbai: 'Strength of the city' tweets Mumbai Police as passengers push BEST bus that broke down; video goes viral

Mumbai: Passengers push BEST bus that broke down | Twitter/ Medoh

Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, is known for its hustle & bustle. On Saturday, April 29, a video of a BEST bus being pushed by the passengers has gone viral on social media, capturing the true spirit of the city and its citizens.

The viral video was initially posted by Twitter user Medoh, with a caption that said," Good morning, So this is the precious moment when those people ignoring the busy schedule and helping eachother for a moment, Doest matter how much you late or upto but helping eachother is all we do!!"

In the video, the passengers can be seen pushing a BEST bus that broke down near a flyover. Though it is yet to be determined what happened and where.

The video was later retweeted by the Mumbai Police with a caption that said," Mumbai Moments - Ctrl+S! The strength of Mumbai is in its every “Mumbaikars” hand Our friend in #Khaki saw it and added extra support to boost the city… "

Many people commented under the video praising the people and the city's spirit.

"spirit of Mumbai," praised a user.

"Tow truck should have done this job but they must be busy elsewhere," commented another user.

"साथी हाथ बढ़ाना , एक अकेला थक जाएगा मिलकर बोझ उठाना," wrote a third user.