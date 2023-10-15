Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Several iPhones Stolen During High-Profile Match At Narendra Modi Stadium

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed a high-octane World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Saturday. The world's biggest cricket stadium was filled to capacity as more than one lakh spectators came to watch the most anticipated match of the year.

But while majority of the fans got what they wished for and went back home with smiles on their faces after India's resounding victory, a section of the crowd was left wondering who stole their mobile phones.

Social media is abuzz with people complaining about losing their Apple iPhones at the Stadium during the match. Hundreds of fans have tweeted about the issue on X.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is among the unfortunate group of fans who lost their iPhone inside the stadium. Urvashi had also come to cheer for Team India in blue colours.

"Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP! Tag someone who can help," Urvashi tweeted on Sunday.

Several other people like Urvashi reported about their iphone being stolen.

"Lost my iPhone outside the Narendra Modi Stadium Gate No. 1 today.Someone stole it from my bag, not just me, hundreds more lost their phones after the match today. Pathetic who have done it. Chaos at the gates & no one to handle the crowd. A good day ended on a bad note!" another fan named Ishan Yadav wrote.

Meanwhile, there was one fan who even got his iPhone back as a security guard managed to catch the thief.

"Lost my iPhone outside the Narendra Modi Stadium Gate No. 3 today.Someone stole it from my bag, not just me, but security guard caught him and brought my phone back to me after the match today. Excellent management by security, great administration, Thanks 2 Guj BJP gov," a fan tweeted.

