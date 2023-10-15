Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Urvashi Rautela Claims Losing 24 Carat Real Gold iPhone At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Police Seeks Details (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has claimed she lost her mobile phone at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium during the India vs Pakistan World Cup match on October 15, 2023.

On Sunday, the Great Grand Masti actress shared a post on her social media accounts and wrote, "Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! 🏟️ If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP."

A source close to Urvashi told The Free Press Journal, "Urvashi's phone was in her bodyguard's pocket when they were at the stadium. A lot of people gathered near Urvashi to click photos and that is when someone removed the phone from the bodyguard's pocket.

The source added, "It was iPhone 14 pro max with 24 carat gold. The phone was very expensive as it was specially customised."

Meanwhile, in her post, Urvashi also tagged Ahmedabad Police and asked her followers to amplify the post by tagging those who can help her.

Soon after Urvashi shared the post, Ahmedabad Police commented and asked for more details about the phone. The actress also shared a photo of her police complaint.

Several iPhones Stolen During Match

It may be mentioned that the cricket stadium was filled to capacity as more than one lakh spectators came to watch the most anticipated match.

A day after the match, social media is abuzz with people complaining about losing their iPhones at the stadium during the match. Hundreds of fans have also shared the same on their X accounts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab The Great, where she starred as the female lead opposite Sunny Deol. Next, she has starred in movies like Sanam Re, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti, among others.

Next, she will star in Dil Hai Gray with Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi. The actress also has a Telugu movie, Black Rose, in her kitty.

