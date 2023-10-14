Urvashi Rautela Attends India Vs Pakistan Cricket Match In Ahmedabad

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023

Urvashi Rautela grabbed eyeballs as she arrived in Ahmedabad on Saturday to witness the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match

The actress dropped by in a blue dress to extend her support to Team India

The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match was held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad

Urvashi took to her Instagram handle to share a visuals of herself enjoying the match

The on-field camerapersons too were seen panning their cameras to the actress during the match

Urvashi's excitement was evident in the visuals of the actress from the stadium

Earlier too, Urvashi has been spotted at numerous cricket matches in India as well as abroad

Thanks For Reading!

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan Set Stage On Fire At Narendra Modi Stadium
Find out More