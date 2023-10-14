Urvashi Rautela Attends India Vs Pakistan Cricket Match In Ahmedabad

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Urvashi Rautela grabbed eyeballs as she arrived in Ahmedabad on Saturday to witness the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match
The actress dropped by in a blue dress to extend her support to Team India
The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match was held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad
Urvashi took to her Instagram handle to share a visuals of herself enjoying the match
The on-field camerapersons too were seen panning their cameras to the actress during the match
Urvashi's excitement was evident in the visuals of the actress from the stadium
Earlier too, Urvashi has been spotted at numerous cricket matches in India as well as abroad
