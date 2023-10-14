IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan Set Stage On Fire At Narendra Modi Stadium

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
The organisers set the stage for the show by some of India's best singers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sunidhi Chauhan is one of the most talented singers in the Bollywood industry today and made the event memorable.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sunidhi Chauhan seems to be communicating with the spectators.
(Credits: Twitter)
Arijit Singh has had a meteoric rise in the last few years and has a million fans worldwide today.
(Credits: Twitter)
Arijit Singh wearing a stylish attire.
(Credits: Twitter)
Legendary singer Sukhwinder Singh appeared to put an icing on the cake.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sukhwinder Singh.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shankar Mahadevan has been amongst the leading singer and music composer for a decade and a half now.
(Credits: Twitter)
Crowd gathers for the blockbuster clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India prepare for their national anthem at the iconic stadium.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!