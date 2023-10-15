 IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Female Cop Slaps Arguing Spectator At Ahmedabad Stadium, He Hits Back; Video Viral
IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Female Cop Slaps Arguing Spectator At Ahmedabad Stadium, He Hits Back; Video Viral

An Ugly Fight Sparks Between Spectator And Lady Police Officer In Ahmedabad Stadium

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Fight breaks out between a spectator and lady police officer. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A fight ensued between a lady police officer and a spectator during the high-octane India-Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. It's unclear what sparked the fight, but the female police officer hit the man after he allegedly asked her to go away. In turn, he also retaliated by hitting the cop.

A user had commented on the video that the spectator in question had used some foul language, provoking the lady police inspector. The spectator fighting back intensified the situation as it captured the attention of the people sitting nearby.

India beat Pakistan on yet another occasion to extend World Cup dominance:

As far as the match at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium goes, the Men in Blue emerged victorious comfortably after the tourists suffered batting collapse of epic proportions, going from 162-3 to 191 all out. Skipper Babar Azam's half-century and his partnership of 82 were the only silver linings from Pakistan's insipid performance.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma led the way with a breezy 86, consisting of 6 fours and as many sixes before perishing to Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shreyas Iyer, coming in at No.4 also struck a half-century and hit the winning runs to send the fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad go into jubilation.

