All-Star Standup Comedy, Hariharan Concert And More... Top Picks Of The Week

Sukhan- A Mehfil of Sufi Music

This spectacular mehfil celebrates the literary traditions of Ghalib, Khusrow, Faiz and other Urdu poets through a romantic tapestry of Sufi music, daastaan-goi, Hindustani Classical, ghazal, nazm, qawwali and more. Music, acting, costume, and backdrop – each aspect of this extraordinary narrative has been imagined to enhance the depth and beauty of the spectacle unfolding. Come, be transported to a surreal world of art and spirituality.

When: May 11, 6:30 pm

Where: Grand Theatre, NMACC

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

All-Star Standup Comedy

Start the week with the best Standup Comedians performing fresh material- Sumaira Shaikh, Jeeya Sethi, Azeem Banatwalla, Sapan Verma, Sahil Shah, Abish Mattew, Rajat Sood, Pavitra Shetty, Siddhart Dudeja. May or may not include surprise acts. May or may not include any/all acts as shown in the poster. May or may not be the same set of comics.

When: May 5 to June 15, 10 pm

Where: The Habitat, Khar

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Hariharan Concert

‘Soul India’ the concert features music from various corners of India, which is a unique blend of Film songs, Fusion, Ghazals, Thumri and Folk Music interwoven with each other. The Concert seamlessly incorporates film songs and dissolves into fusion Music. Soul India is indeed a meandering river giving shades of each style at every turn and twist. It also brings to light the many forms of Indian music through one of its most versatile proponents in Hariharan. It is a blend of Indian and Western instruments. A true listening pleasure and a soul-stirring experience

When: May 11, 6:30 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Finix Circus

Step right up and be amazed by the enchanting world of this circus extravaganza. Get ready for a heart-pounding spectacle that will leave you on the edge of your seat. The talented performers will dazzle you with gravity-defying acrobatics, mesmerizing magic, and hilarious clown antics. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience.

When: May 10 to 12, 3- 7 pm

Where: Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Tribal Paintings Exhibition

The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to delve into the intersection between tribal art and contemporary styles. It showcases traditional tribal artforms of India, including Gond, Bhil, and Warli.

This initiative celebrates the rich cultural heritage of tribal communities in central India, through intricate design elements and vibrant palettes, preserving and showcasing their unique cultural identity. It illustrates how tribal art forms can adapt and thrive in the contemporary world without losing the essence of their cultural heritage. It is a testament to the resilience and creativity of the artists involved, contributing to the broader discourse on the evolution of traditional art in the face of modern influences.

When: May 8 to 13, 11 am- 7 pm

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort

Theatre

Avalanche is a three-act play set in a mountain-village which spends nine months under the threat of an avalanche. During this period, people live in near-silence to ward off the threat that permeates every aspect of their existence. The play focuses on three generations of a family that live together in a single house. An Old Man who has lived a life of silence and now laments the loss of his years, and a Young Man and Woman who struggle to conform to this silence. It depicts the crisis of silencing a populace under the guise of the greater good, which ultimately results in disintegrating the very community that it seeks to protect.

When: May 7 to 10, 8 pm

Where: G5A Warehouse, Mahalaxmi

To book a place visit: insider.in

Mandana Painting workshop

Mandana in the local language refers to ‘drawing’ in the context of Chitra Mandana or ‘drawing a picture’. Mandana is derived from the word Mandan which implies decoration and beautification. Historically, they have been practiced for centuries on walls and floors by women as decorations for special or festive occasions. Vidya Devi Soni, will guide us through this culturally rich art form, exploring its significance and techniques. The workshop is part of a 3-day festival KALAANGAN showcasing and supporting Indian artisans.

When: May 11, 3:30 pm

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla

To book a place visit: insider.in