NCPA Summer Fiesta 2023, IraniChai: Food Walk and more... top picks of the week

NCPA Summer Fiesta 2023

Unleash your child’s creativity and imagination with a wide variety of live, interactive workshops for children aged 4 to 16 years. From storytelling to directing, drama and music, there are workshops for all your children’s talents and interests. The festival also includes a lineup of plays, live screenings and a day full of activities celebrating the environment. On completion of the workshops, they will receive an official certificate of participation.

When: June 25 onwards

Where: NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai

To book a place visit: ncpamumbai.com

Aditya Rikhari — Bangr Live

Aditya Rikhari is a successful Indian indie-pop musician known for his diverse discography. Rikhari’s distinct blend of pop, rock, and electronic music has established him as a prominent figure in the Indian indie-pop scene, characterised by a unique and refreshing sound.

When: June 30, 8 PM

Where: Opa! Bar & Cafe, Sakinaka Junction Hotel Peninsula Grand, Lokmanya Tilak Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Mango Festival

Enjoy a great weekend at the Mango Festival like no other. Experience the mango varieties more than just Alphonso. There are 35 plus varieties of mangoes on sale from across India along with mango-inspired curated food and beverages (alcoholic & non-alcoholic), pantry picks like pickles of regional varieties, chutneys, squashes, aam papad and more.

When: June 30, 4 PM; July 2, 10 PM

Where: Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

IraniChai: Food Walk

The Parisian cafe had an equivalent in early 20th Mumbai - the Irani cafe manned by doughty Zoroastrian immigrants from Persia who came to the city for a better life in the mid-19th century. Experience the old-world charm of these cafes with a sampling of their staple fare and stories of the city's Zoroastrian immigrants in what was once their quarter in the city.

When: July 1, 4 PM to 7 PM

Where: Framji Cawasji Hall, Dhobi Talao (starting point)

To book a place visit: khakitours.com

Bolava Vitthal: An evening of abhangs

Abhangs are devotional poetry sung in praise of the almighty and are exuberant expressions of the communitarian experience. Bolava Vitthal was initiated with the objective of showcasing this rare folk art of Western India across several places in India. It will feature renowned vocalists Padmaja Phenany Joglekar, Jayateerth Mevundi, Devaki Pandit and Anand Bhate.

When: June 29, 5:30 PM

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Behind Gandhi Market, Comrade Harbanslal Marg, Sion, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com