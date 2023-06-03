Women Slay Sunday, Zakir Khan Live and more... top picks of the week

Women Slay Sunday

Women Slay Sunday is presented by Comedy Ladder. You’ll have a live stand-up comedy experience unlike any other due to an all-female lineup. Men pay more for this show since women enjoy discounts! The dynamic Jeeya Sethi will host this episode of Women Slay, which features Prashasti Singh, Gurleen Pannu, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Aditi Mittal, and Sumaira Shaikh on the line-up.

When: June 4, 7 pm

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Hitchki’s New Menu

Hitchki, a resto-bar, is unveiling a span-new menu across all Indian outlets. The new menu entails Hitchki’s unique tadka of fusion food and drinks, but this time it’s even more masaledar. Comprising delicious starters, mains, and desserts, alongside refreshing drinks on the side of crunchy chakhna, the delicious menu is all about quenching your thirst and taste buds with palatable sips and bites.

When: Ongoing

Where: All Hitchki outlets

Beat the summer heat

Naturals has been delighting customers with its wide range of ice cream flavors since 1984. Their recent addition to the summer ice cream menu includes lychee ice cream, spicy guava ice cream, and pineapple, strawberry, and guava ice cream. Naturals ensures that customers get only the highest-quality ice cream made using the finest ingredients. So hurry up and make your way to indulge in this season’s coolest flavour.

When: Ongoing

Where: All Naturals outlets

Zakir Khan Live

After the release of three massively popular specials, Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, and Tathastu, Zakir Khan is on the road with his latest stand-up show. Zakir Khan has the ability to highlight comic elements in everyday life. He is known for his unique Indian style of comedy, which involves him catching on to the emotions that are common to every Indian household. Catch the Sakht Launda himself, Zakir Khan, live.

When: June 6, 4 pm

Where: Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Hiranandani Meadows-2, Thane West

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Exhibition and Sale

Tranquil Studio is owned by Mangal Kenkre, costume designer of Marathi Theatre and Films. It is having its annual exhibition. They are launching shirts, comforters, and bed linens. Don’t miss this exhibition and shop some amazing and comfortable shirts, etc.

When: June 4, 11 am to 11 pm

Where: M.I.G Croicket Club, Polestar, Mumbai

For more details contact: 9821220918