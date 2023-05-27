Aufside’s IPL final screening, Qaida and its Improvisation and more... top picks of the week

Navjit Surdhar

Qaida and its Improvisation

Yogesh Samsi is regarded as a brilliant solo player and a sensitive accompanying artiste, who is sought after by eminent vocalists as well as instrumentalists. As a guru, his pedagogical approach aims to nurture creative thinkers who will propagate and evolve the ideology of the Gharana. It is an NCPA-CITI Music Workshop. In this workshop, one can learn about tabla and more. Among the various forms that constitute the repertoire of the tabla, qaida is perhaps the most important; in the sense that it is vital to both performance and training.

When: June 3, 11:30 am

Where: NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai

For more details visit: www.ncpamumbai.com

Aufside’s IPL final screening

Watch the screening of the Indian Premier League finale in an energetic and outdoorsy environment. The energy will be unrivaled. With this screening, you may groove to the varied rhythms of DJ Dipesh and DJ Tushar, be delighted by Emcee Karan Kapoor, and chill with the most revitalising crowd in town. Mark your calendars, stock up on team merchandise, and get ready to have a good time.

When: May 28

Where: Kanakia Silicon Valley, Powai, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Pannu Yaar!

'Pannu Yaar' is a stand-up comedy show that will be your one-way ticket to the Pannu-Verse. You'll burst out laughing at her warm demeanor, perceptive humor, and personal experiences. Life is full of stories, and Pannu chooses the funniest ones and tells them in a way that makes you laugh out loud. Spend your weekend with some good jokes.

When: May 28, 5 pm

Where: Rule 34, Charkop Road, Kandivali West, Mumbai

For more details visit: bookmyshow.com

Perfect Weekend with Amore Gelato

What could be a better way to start your weekend than with some good ice-cream? Amore delivers authentic Italian gelato with passion, attention to detail, and unwavering ideals. They offer a variety of vegan and gourmet gelatos and sorbets. They offer some pretty creative flavours, including Mahabaleshwar Strawberry Sorbetto, American Apple Pie, Banoffee Crush, and Mint Oreo Crumble. So, whether you enjoy desserts or are just wanting to fulfill your sweet appetite, indulge in the delicious pair one scoop at a time every Friday with a flat 40% discount!

When: Ongoing

Where: All outlets in Mumbai

For more details visit: amoregelato.com

Chingari

A Rare Evening of Carnatic, Jazz, and Contemporary Fusion Music, is an event that celebrates the rich heritage of Indian classical music and the infectious rhythms of jazz. It features a unique performance led by world-renowned producer, composer, and drummer Ranjit Barot. He is paying tribute to the late U Shrinivas ji with a stellar line-up of artists such as Vijay Prakash on vocals, Mohini Dey on bass, Arka Chakraborty on keyboards, etc. Don’t miss this fusion of music that celebrates the best of both worlds.

When: June 2, 7 pm

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai

For more details visit: insider.in