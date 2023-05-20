Lil'Desi Music Fest, The Cocktail Festival 2023 and more... top picks of the week

Every Brilliant Thing

Every Brilliant Thing is an inspiring play about love, life, family, mental health, and a list of all the amazing things in the universe! This touching and personal piece, which is presented as a live participatory performance, urges you to enjoy the joy found in ordinary objects. Quasar Thakore-Padamsee inspires everyone through this play and you can also engage with the artist.

When: May 21, 6:30 pm

Where: Mumbai, 51, Pali village, Bandra West, Mumbai

To book a place visit: www.agatsufoundation.org

Lil'Desi Music Fest

Get ready to groove to the captivating voice of Darshan Raval, the unforgettable melodies of Gajendra Verma, and the avant-garde beats of Karan Kanchan. Match the beats with your dance steps. Lil'Desi is more than simply a music festival; it's a creative hub where you can immerse yourself in unique activities, interact with like-minded music lovers, and fully appreciate the festival's colorful energy.

When: May 27, 4:00 pm

Where: JVPD Grounds, Juhu, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Frostyland

Frostyland, Mumbai's first-ever ice cream festival, will take you on a sweet treat experience. Take yourself to the kingdom of ice cream dreams. One free ice cream cone, admission to the dreamy ice cream castle and sprinkler pool, a meet-and-greet with Mr. Frosty, immersive workshops like scoops of color and bubble art, gifts, and more are all included in the ticket price.

When: Till June 15, 12 pm onwards

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Music Mirror: Documentary films on music

Rajeev Taranath, a renowned student of the sarod master Ustad Ali Akbar Khan of the Maihar Senia Allauddin gharana, is celebrated in the documentary "Pandit Rajeev Taranath - A Life in Music," which pays respect to his musical talent. The documentary features Rajeev Taranath's narration of his musical journey. He recounts his life, starting as a vocal prodigy as a child, picking up the sarod, and describing his journey as a performer and teacher of the art.

When: May 26, 6:30 pm

Where: Little Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

To book a place visit: ncpamumbai.com

The Cocktail Festival 2023

Grab your Cocktail Passport, which serves as your entry ticket to the Cocktail Festival, and try a selection of traditional and inventive cocktails prepared by some of the city's most well-known and prestigious bartenders. This year, step it up as they provide the Cocktail Weekender, with a night of tasty snacks, amazing music, and fresh cocktails!

When: Till May 30, 4:00 pm

Where: Multiple Venues, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in