 Lil'Desi Music Fest, The Cocktail Festival 2023 and more... top picks of the week
Neha SinghUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Every Brilliant Thing

Every Brilliant Thing is an inspiring play about love, life, family, mental health, and a list of all the amazing things in the universe! This touching and personal piece, which is presented as a live participatory performance, urges you to enjoy the joy found in ordinary objects. Quasar Thakore-Padamsee inspires everyone through this play and you can also engage with the artist.

When: May 21, 6:30 pm

Where: Mumbai, 51, Pali village, Bandra West, Mumbai

To book a place visit: www.agatsufoundation.org

Lil'Desi Music Fest

Get ready to groove to the captivating voice of Darshan Raval, the unforgettable melodies of Gajendra Verma, and the avant-garde beats of Karan Kanchan. Match the beats with your dance steps. Lil'Desi is more than simply a music festival; it's a creative hub where you can immerse yourself in unique activities, interact with like-minded music lovers, and fully appreciate the festival's colorful energy. 

When: May 27, 4:00 pm

Where: JVPD Grounds, Juhu, Mumbai 

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Frostyland

Frostyland, Mumbai's first-ever ice cream festival, will take you on a sweet treat experience. Take yourself to the kingdom of ice cream dreams. One free ice cream cone, admission to the dreamy ice cream castle and sprinkler pool, a meet-and-greet with Mr. Frosty, immersive workshops like scoops of color and bubble art, gifts, and more are all included in the ticket price. 

When: Till June 15, 12 pm onwards

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Music Mirror: Documentary films on music

Rajeev Taranath, a renowned student of the sarod master Ustad Ali Akbar Khan of the Maihar Senia Allauddin gharana, is celebrated in the documentary "Pandit Rajeev Taranath - A Life in Music," which pays respect to his musical talent. The documentary features Rajeev Taranath's narration of his musical journey. He recounts his life, starting as a vocal prodigy as a child, picking up the sarod, and describing his journey as a performer and teacher of the art.

When: May 26, 6:30 pm

Where: Little Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai 

To book a place visit: ncpamumbai.com

The Cocktail Festival 2023

Grab your Cocktail Passport, which serves as your entry ticket to the Cocktail Festival, and try a selection of traditional and inventive cocktails prepared by some of the city's most well-known and prestigious bartenders. This year, step it up as they provide the Cocktail Weekender, with a night of tasty snacks, amazing music, and fresh cocktails! 

When: Till May 30, 4:00 pm

Where: Multiple Venues, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

