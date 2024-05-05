IN PICS: 7 Stunning Must-Visit Sites In Himachal Pradesh's Spiti For Nature Lovers

By: Rahul M | May 05, 2024
Spiti is located in Himachal Pradesh and the region is mostly covered with snow. The serene place holds many monasteries and beautiful places and Dhankar Monastery is one of them. If you want to explore the whole state, Spiti is the best spiritual place to start your journey.
Langza is small village in Spiti. The village is famous for its stunning surroundings and holds a very tall Budhha Statue of about 14300 ft. Mountains surround the statue of Budhha, which stands in the open blue sky.
Spiti Valley is known for its stunning views during the day as well as at Night.
Dhankar Lake is a pure beauty and gives a glimpse of pristine nature. The lake also offers the best sights for gompa village.
Chicham Bridge, or Chicham-Kibber Bridge, is one of the most famous bridges in Asia, known for its height and construction.
Spiti River is a significant river and is famous for its fresh water. The river is home to many flora and fauna in the region.
Hikkikm, another gem in the Spiti and Lahaul region, is a tranquil village that exudes peace and serenity. This peaceful haven is another must-visit destination in the region, offering a respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
