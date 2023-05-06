Summer menu at Café Duco, Karl Marx in Kalbadevi and more... top picks of the week

Summer menu at Café Duco

Café Duco has launched its summer menu, featuring an array of tantalizing mango-infused dishes, beverages, and desserts that are sure to delight taste buds and evoke the spirit of the season. The summer menu boasts a variety of mango-inspired dishes that are perfect for the season. Beverage enthusiasts can revel in refreshing options like Mango Mint Ice Tea, Mango Mojito, Mango Colada, Aloha Mango, Viet Mango, Hey Sunshine Smoothie, etc.

When: Ongoing, 11:30 am onwards

Where: Kalpitam Chamber, 16th Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai

For more details contact: 091370 76462

Shivji The Journey Continues...

Banyan Tree presents Shivji: The Journey Continues... as an homage to the late Padma Vibhushan Pt. Shivkumar Sharma. A unique musical offering with performances by Shivji’s son and teacher, Pt. Rahul Sharma (Santoor), and the legendary Ustad Shujaat Khan (Sitar).

When: May 10, 6:30 pm

Where: Nehru Centre, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai

For more details visit: bookmyshow.com

Special Mango Menu

This summer, transport your tastebuds to a tropical paradise with Poetry by Love and Cheesecake’s new all-day mango menu! It is well known for its quality. From decadent breakfasts to refreshing beverages, Poetry’s specially curated mango menu is made with the highest quality Alphonso mangoes.

When: Ongoing,

Where: All the outlets of Love & Cheesecake in Mumbai

For more details visit: loveandcheesecake.com

Karl Marx in Kalbadevi

In this interactive performance, Karl Marx, 150 years after his death, arrives in Mumbai, India, and seeks to dispel all false allegations that he was a "Marxist." He gets frustrated when discussing India's politics, population, and general state of affairs and starts thinking about Gandhi as he recounts his life to you.

When: May 7, 4:30 pm

Where: G5A Warehouse, World Trade Centre, Colaba, Mumbai

For more details visit: insider.in

Comedy Night at Hammer & Song

Vaibhav Sethia and Kunal Rao present a wonderful evening of cocktails and fun. Kunal Rao is a pioneer of Indian stand-up comedy. Including foreign comedy festivals like the Magners Foreign Comedy Festival in Bangkok in 2017, he has given over 1,000 performances both in India and overseas. Vaibhav discusses what we all go through daily, while others are adventures in his beliefs on how our world works or should work. Witness them together and have a fun weekend.

When: May 7, 6:30 pm

Where: Hammer and Song, World Trade Centre, Colaba, Mumbai

For more details visit: bookmyshow.com