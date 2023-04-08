Thai Food Fiesta, Mango Mania and more... top picks of the week

Thai Food Fiesta

Marking the beginning of the Thai New Year, the Thai Trade Center of Mumbai, in association with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), celebrates Songkran by announcing the second edition of the Thai Food Fiesta. Thai favourite restaurants across India create their special menus using the best of Thai produce, highlighting Thailand’s agricultural and cultural richness. You can also celebrate the Thai New Year by enjoying Thai food in Mumbai.

When: April 10 to April 16

Where: Seefah, 2 Floor, Khan House, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Mango Mania

Get ready for a flavor explosion as Jamjar Diner unveils its new Mango Mania menu. This menu is not your ordinary menu—it's a tropical paradise on a plate. The mango menu is a celebration of the king of fruits. Jamjar Diner has put together a menu that highlights not just the taste but also the versatility of mango. Come and indulge in the rich and delicious mango-inspired dishes. Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the vibrant flavors of the season!

When: April 5 to May 5, 9 am onwards

Where: Available at the Bandra and Versova outlets of Jamjar Diner

For more details contact: 022 26415555 or 022 26425555

Native to All

This is a special menu created by Native Bombay. Indulge in regional Indian street food delivered on a plate through a special Ramadan menu. Gather together with friends and family for these Ramadan delicacies. Featuring a selection of small plates like Lucknow’s Mutton Boti Kebab, an ode to Mumbai’s favourite Mohammed Ali Road, You can also indulge in vegetarian small plate options like Lobiya Kebab, Subz Kadak Tikki, and Laal Mirch ka Paneer Tikka. The food spread, the gathering of people, the happiness of sharing a meal—this sumptuous Ramadan meal will be a sight to treasure.

When: Till April 21, 12 pm onwards

Where: Native Bombay, 10 - 12, Cochin St, Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai

Hakka Sunday Brunch

Have no plans for Easter? We got covered with this amazing brunch plan. This Easter, you can try this special summer Easter hakka brunch celebratory experience with a special 6-course menu. The exclusive brunch menu features soup, salad, a selection of three small eats, mains, rice and noodles, desserts, and cocktails. You can conclude your brunch experience with an indulgent dessert like dark chocolate mousse and a selection of ice cream.

When: April 9, 12 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: Hakkasan, 206 Krystal, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

For more details contact: 918355877777

Easter Activities For Kids

Take your children to a delightful and exciting Easter party. This party includes fun activities like lollipop bunnies, Easter bunny basket favours, bunny canvas painting, tattoo art, nail art, an egg hunt, food, etc. Don’t miss out on this good opportunity where they can meet other kids and have fun! For this, you have to purchase vouchers through their website.

When: Till April 9, 1 pm

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com