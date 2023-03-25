Sauce, Lazzat Marathi Pakwan Food Festival and more... top picks of the week

SAUCE

SAUCE by SOCIAL a cultural festival centered around music, art, crypto, and hypewear is back in Mumbai. They have an amazing line-up like Redveil, The Yellow Diary, Manu Chao (acoustic set), Osho Jain, Mali, and more. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a foodie, an art aficionado, or just interested in the future of culture. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of flavour, invention, and imagination!

When: Till March 26, 12 pm onwards

Where: Bayview Lawns, Mazgaon, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Van Gogh Starry Night Painting Workshop

If you like painting, then spend your weekend attending this workshop. One of the most well-known pieces of art in the entire world is Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night," which features captivating swirls and an alluring composition. Explore your inner artist by recreating your own version of The Starry Night. All art supplies and guidance came from the organiser's side. You can carry the painting home. The event organisers will provide all the art supplies for the workshop. And it can be attended by beginners, non-painters, and amateurs.

When: March 26, 3:00 pm

Where: Mango: Shivaji Path, 10, Gokhale Road, Thane, Mumbai.

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Uncovering Urban Legacies

The Kolis, Mumbai's indigenous fishing population, have been there for almost 500 years, making them the city's original inhabitants. However, in recent years, the Kolis have had to suffer the brunt of increased urbanisation, unsustainable fishing practices by huge enterprises, and so on. Join this panel discussion with experts and members of the Koli community to examine the long-lasting effects of the Kolis on the growth, culture, and economy of Mumbai, as well as the current difficulties they face.

When: March 28, 6:30 pm

Where: Durbar Hall, Asiatic Society of Mumbai, Fort, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Lazzat Marathi Pakwan Food Festival

If you love Maharashtrian food, then this might excite you. Try this authentic Maharashtrian food for only Rs. 1652. They bring you the true flavors of Maharashtra through Lazzat Marathi Pakwan, from Costal curries to Deccan delights, they have it all. Join this food festival and have an amazing time.

When: April 1 to 30 (all weekends, dinner only)

Where: Flavors Cafe, Ambassador Hotel, Mumbai

Children's Special Camp

As the kids' exams are about to end, your kids should go on this new adventure. They will enter a whole new world of learning through nature and adventure. This nature school camp has so many fun and educational activities like rappelling, rock climbing, zip-lining, an obstacle course, jungle cooking, a night walk, rifle shooting, archery, team-building activities, fun games, map reading, and much more. There are many batches for this camp.

When: Batch 1: April 28, 29, and 30; Batch 2: May 12, 13, and 14; Batch 3: May 19, 20, and 21; Batch 4: May 26, 27, and 28

For more details contact: 9356732347