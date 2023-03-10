Love Out Of Sight, Indie on the Radar and more... top picks of the week

Journeys of Separation - Recalling Stories of Partition

Journeys of Separation: Remembering Tales of Partition, a lecture presentation by Dr. Guneeta Singh Bhalla, author and managing editor of The 1947 Partition Archive. Her lecture will be followed by a discussion with Aparna Andhare, Deputy Editor of Living History India. Discover the poignant tales that ensure history is not lost by taking part in this nostalgic lecture, demonstration, and chat. Amid conversation, Aparna Andhare will talk about the origins of The 1947 Partition Archive and what inspired her to begin interviewing Partition witnesses in 2009.

When: March 13, 6:30 pm

Where: The Asiatic Society, Fort, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Shubha Mangal Saavdhaan - ft Mandar Bhide

Mandar has been performing stand-up for quite some time. He realised he loved his family more than anything else in the world during the lockdown and made the decision to base an entire show on it. As the name implies, Shubha Mangala Saavdhaan is about the sheer delight of being a Maharashtrian, including how much fun it is to be married, live with kids and parents, etc. Every age group can enjoy this performance because it is clean comedy.

When: March 12, 6 pm

Where: Zinc Bar and Club, Thane, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Indie on the Radar

RADAR, Spotify’s marquee program for emerging artists throughout the world, has helped to nurture and propel artists onto the global music stage. RADAR alumni who have achieved success after their RADAR feature include artists like OAFF, Anumita Nadesan, Kanishk Seth, Shadow & Light, Mali, and more. This time they have some good artists: Akshath Acharya, Kasyap, Kamakshi Khanna, and Saahel. A special opening act will be performed by Saahel. Get ready to groove on their musical beats.

When: March 12, 8 pm

Where: Antisocial, Lower Parel West, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Heritage and Craft Trail

If you’ve always wanted to explore tribal art, then this might excite you. Explore tribal paper mache art and Warli painting. You will also be able to experience local village hospitality and enjoy the home-cooked, delicious food. The Jai Vilas Palace is the most popular historic sightseeing destination. You can also visit the palace, Hanuman Temple, and more heritage sites.

When: March 19

Where: Jawhar, Maharashtra

For more details contact: 9987957779

Love Out Of Sight — Social Mixer for singles

If you want a weekend where you have an evening full of laughter and entertainment, then this is for you. You can mingle with your peers and bond over fine food. This event is all set to be wickedly fun. A blind-tasting icebreaker game has been planned by the organisers to up the entertainment factor of the evening.

When: March 12, 5 pm

Where: The Sassy Spoon, Nariman Point, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com