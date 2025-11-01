SRK@60: Jackie Shroff Says, 'Shah Rukh Is Wealthier, Healthier, But As A Person He Hasn’t Changed A Bit'

Whenever Shah Rukh Khan wins a Lifetime Achievement Award, Jackie Shroff should make the felicitation speech because the senior actor holds a wealth of goodwill for him.

Jackie has starred alongside SRK in films straddling three decades. He reveals what if anything about Shah Rukh has changed over the years.

Excerpts from the interview:

You are the male co-star Shah Rukh has done the maximum films with ... five in all. What is your impression of him as a person?

Shah Rukh baba ke saath 25 film karoonga, then we will celebrate. I am never judgemental so I don’t study people, but I would say he is a cool dude. He’s absolutely respectful being such a big star. We are on the same wavelength. And he conducts himself superbly as one of India’s ambassadors across the world.

How do you plan to wish him on his 60th birthday?

I plan on giving him a plant, and to tell him to grow as many plants and trees as he can.

What is your analysis -- Why has Shah Rukh has been able to hold on to his position at the top for 30 years?

It’s a combination of factors. As an actor, he is refined, versatile, romantic, humorous and a great dancer... he’s full of everything. Then he is brilliant at commerce. Plus the charm is always there – he has got lovely dimples when he smiles and his eyes twinkle. He has got a legacy that people will remember as a top actor and as a businessman.

When you work with him, does your acting process gel with his? Do you both believe in repeated rehearsals or spontaneity?

Even if we rehearsed, it would be totally different while enacting the scene. There was a scene (in Devdas) in which a drop of tear falls from his eyes and I hold the tear in my palm and throw it away ... that was not rehearsed.

Is Shah Rukh giving as an actor? Some actors I believe try to steal every scene.

As an actor, you always give and take, my dear friend. You may be knowing some guys who try to steal the scene but for me SRK is in his own zone performing his role and does not infringe into another person’s character at all. I am the same.

Is Shah Rukh chatty or quiet on the set?

He’s got loads of work on his mind so he talks sense -- he’s gracious to everyone, happy and humorous and keeps the set buzzing with his energy. People love him. He is social, but at the same time he is quiet in his corner.

Still from Devdas |

In your first film with him, King Uncle (1993), you played the title role... did you have an inkling then that he would go so far?

I just thought of him as an actor who is playing my younger brother and is cute and charming. He gave me respect then and he does the same to date. When I see Shah Rukh now, the love and respect in his eyes is the same that he had in the King Uncle days.

Your films with him span a period of 20 years. How is the SRK of Trimurti and King Uncle different from the SRK of One 2 Ka 4, Devdas and Happy New Year?

Shah Rukh is wealthier, healthier than he was. And his genius is more evident right now. But as a person he has not changed a bit.

Have you ever seen him going through a moody day or a low phase?

(Deadpan) I have seen him in all these phases in his films, not in real life.

Is he an interesting conversationalist?

Sure, once he gets into it. When I talk about plants, we talk about plants. Or we talk about health or pets or work. We can have a conversation on any topic.

Which heroine do you think suits Shah Rukh best?

Kajol and he are fire together.

Still from Trimurti |

He has done as many films with Juhi Chawla.

Juhi is also one of my favourites – great actress, dancer and comedienne. What sparkling eyes!

In your opinion, which is Shah Rukh’s best performance?

Sincerely, I have no idea … he is good in Baazigar, Devdas, One 2 Ka 4, Darr. He is brilliant in all the different kinds of films he does.

In which film do you think the two of you have worked best together?

Devdas ... we shared a lot of emotion, fun, laughter and debauchery in the film.