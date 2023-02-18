Kenny Sebastian Tour 2023, Fest-O-Berry 2023 and more... top picks of the week

Kenny Sebastian Tour 2023

Kenny Sebastian’s sixth comedy spectacular, Professor of Tomfoolery, is back on the road. With his first two programmes available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, this is your chance to see him live as he pours his heart out, breaks down his family comedically, and leaves you in stitches. Join one of the top stand-up comedians for a live stand-up performance.

When: 19 Feb, 7:30 pm

Where: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award

The celebration of the 2023 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) is taking place. Celebrities, members of the media, ministers, and business titans will attend the event. Under one roof, the DPIFF will honour all three renowned sectors: the Indian Film Industry, the Indian Television Industry, and the International Film Fraternity. Additionally, it also highlights the multicultural spirit of the country by promoting Indian art and culture on a global platform. You can be be a part of this grand event.

When: 20 Feb, 6:30 pm

Where: Taj Lands End, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Open Mic by Kasa Kai Mumbai

Kasa Kai Mumbai is a community-building organisation that organises events based on people’s hobbies and interests. They offer a platform where you can share your interests and express yourself. They break down language, gender, and age boundaries to bring people together for a night of entertainment in which everyone learns and grows. This open mic night will provide you with the opportunity to display your work and talents. Join this event if you’ve ever thought of performing on stage but haven’t found the right stage yet.

When: 19 Feb and 26 Feb, 7 pm

Where: Redbrick, Andheri East, Mumbai

To book a place visit at: bookmyshow.com

Heritage and Craft Trail

If you’ve always wanted to explore tribal art, then this might excite you. Explore tribal paper mache art and Warli painting. You will also be able to experience local village hospitality and enjoy the home-cooked, delicious food. The Jai Vilas Palace is the most popular historic sightseeing destination. You can also visit the palace, Hanuman Temple, and more heritage sites.

When: 26 Feb, 7 pm

Where: Jawhar, Maharashtra

For more details contact: 9987957779

Fest-O-Berry 2023

This is Mumbai’s biggest strawberry festival. Prepare to savour the deliciousness of these quality fresh berries with a variety of delectable strawberry dishes. This festival offers more than just delicious food, as this wonderland also features entertaining games and activities for both children and adults, excellent live music performances, and many more thrilling activities.

When: Till 19 Feb, 12 pm onwards

Where: R City Mall, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in