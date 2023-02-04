Comic Con India – Mumbai 2023, Rocket Man’s Pizza Palooza and more... top picks of the week

Rocket Man’s Pizza Palooza

Rocket Man Pizza brings the second edition of this pizza party to toast the launch of their new pizzas! Bulldog Gin and Campari are featured in a specially crafted cocktail menu for this celebration. Sip on tipples like Garibaldi, a refreshing mix of Campari and fresh orange juice; Rocketship with white rum, and many other drinks. Mexicana, Galactic Garden, Firestarter, Truffle Tornado, and more seasonal specialities are available. Enjoy your pie slice while sipping your favourite beverage and dancing to live music.

When: 5 Feb, 12 pm onwards

Where: Bonobo Bandra, Bandra West, Mumbai

For more details contact: 9619930030

Kanan Gill — Is this It?

Kanan is a well-known stand-up and sketch comedian. He has given more than a thousand performances all around the world, and his most recent comedy special, "Keep It Real," was a huge hit. This time, he is performing in Mumbai. If you’ve never seen him before performing live, then this can be your chance to watch him perform live stand-up comedy.

When: Till 10 Feb

Where: Rangsharda, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West, Mumbai

To book a place visit at: bookmyshow.com

Comic Con India – Mumbai 2023

Comic Con India is the biggest celebration of pop culture. India’s geekiest month is making a comeback with the 10th edition of Mumbai Comic Con. They have it all, the best of comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, and more. Join it and have the best weekend ever.

When: 11 Feb and 12 Feb, 11 am onwards

Where: Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra West, Mumbai

To book a place visit at: bookmyshow.com

Ciceroni Edit - Vol. III

If you are looking to shop for this Valentine, then this might excite you. Ciceroni, a hyperlocal fashion and lifestyle event discovery, will showcase some of India’s best emerging and affordable artisanal labels. Their first pop-up in Mumbai features 20+ local designers, including contemporary and western wear labels. They would bring forth their latest collections for your brunches, soirees, Valentine’s Day parties, and travel escapades. The entry is free for all the visitors.

When: 11 Feb and 12 Feb

Where: The Vintage Garden, Bandra West, Mumbai

For more details visit: ciceroni.in

We love Red Sauce

Chef Vinny Lauria runs a number of award-winning restaurants in Hong Kong including Finis Hong Kong and Franks Italian American Social Club. He is bringing his style of Italian-American cuisine to India. His tasting menu presents New York style Italian cuisine. Deep, rich and bold flavours, velvety sauces, handmade pastas, farm foraged vegetables, cheeses and cured meats and pickled condiments, made with a whole lot of love and care.

When: 10 Feb and 11 Feb, 7:45 pm onwards

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Byculla, Mumbai

For more details visit: foodmatters.in

