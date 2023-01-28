5 engaging movies to binge-watch

Uunchai

The movie Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa, has finally made it to OTT after receiving a lot of praise online following its theatrical debut. The lives of older men group takes a turn when they decide to embark on a risky trek to Everest Base Camp. But the real magic of the film starts when they embark on the trek and have life-altering fresh and important experiences.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Phone Bhoot

In the recent past years there has been a rise of horror comedies. Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is a good movie to watch at home with your friends and family. And don't forget to fasten your seatbelts since the movie explores the paranormal as two aspiring ghostbusters agree to work with a ghost. Things take a turn for the worst when they discover her genuine motive.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dog Gone

Johnny Berchtold, a college outcast, finds his best friend in Gonker, a similarly banished puppy. The dog runs off after chasing an animal on a trail. Aside from missing his faithful buddy, Gonker has been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition that requires his owner to give him medication on a monthly basis in order for him to live. It stars Johnny Berchtold, Rob Lowe, Kimberly and others. It is based on a true story. It portrays the lengths the person will go to for four-legged friends.

Where to watch: Netflix

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne

The plot revolves around three buddies who want to be the richest man on the earth. Their strange ideas, such as selling showy underwear and adopting a father for insurance benefits, will keep you in splits. However, the presence of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh makes this comedy-drama a must watch.

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Pale Blue Eye

The much-anticipated Christian Bale film follows a highly experienced investigator who takes on a difficult case. Will they be able to get past their differences and identify the genuine culprit even if they are forced to work together with a bright West Point cadet to solve the intriguing murder case? This movie is a good option for your weekend binge-watch list.

Where to watch: Netflix

