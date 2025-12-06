Rajini@75: Individuals From Different Walks Of Life Share Their Faves

Superstar Rajinikanth | File Photo

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan

(National Award-winning actor and filmmaker)

Rajinikanth’s 1975 debut film, K. Balachander’s romantic drama Apoorva Raagangal about unconventional relationships, remains evergreen. I really like the song Athisaya Raagam from the film as also Kaatril Endhan Geetham from Trama Rao’s 1984 John Jani Janardhan (1984).

Then there’s Thalapathi, Mani Ratnam’s (1991) epic and his most stylishly artistic mainstream film. Rajinikanth’s portrayal of Surya — a tragic underworld hero — is iconic!

Another Tamil drama, Mullum Malarum (1978), is often considered his best performance. He plays Kaali, an ego-driven winch operator, with raw intensity and vulnerability.

Also memorable is the 1985 Tamil historical, Sri Raghavendrar, a meditative retelling of the life of Raghavendra Swami. He’s serene, controlled and spiritually anchored as the scholar saint in his 100th film.

I preferred Rajinikanth in the non-action, non-stylish films. His mannerisms may have vowed the masses, but his quietness and ability to steer off the beaten path were never fully realised.

I was delighted to work with him in 2.0 (2018). He was grounded, approachable and yet reserved on location. Quite a simpleton-to-idol journey that leaves you in awe!

Vasuki Vaibhav

(Singer, composer, lyricist)

Rajinikanth sir represents the working class, but his films cater to every class. They are massy, full of action, emotion, music, dance and comedy. For me personally, the magic lies in the fact that in his films nothing is impossible, anyone can achieve anything. Among my favourites are Thalapathi (1991), Baashha (1995), Muthu (1995), Padayappa (1999) and Sivaji: The Boss (2007).

My go-to song is the Illaiyaraaja composition from Thalapathi, Chinna Thayaval which feels like my own lullaby. Also, Rakkamma Kaiya Thattu which introduces Shobhana’s character Subbulakshmi.

Muthu’s Oruvan Oruvan, which talks about life, is very motivational while Baashha’s title track is the song that defines the hero.

Then there are the sound effects that accompany his trademark gestures, like raising a finger, putting the shawl on his shoulder or just walking. I like them as much as the songs. You can’t separate the sound effects from the music.

While in school, I would take the same bus route that he did during his bus conductor days in Bengaluru and tell my friends that I would grow up to be like Rajini sir. Since I’m a Sagittarius too, born five days before him, on December 7, the personal connect is strong.

One of my classmates was his relative and would tell us how he would visit them in disguise. I don’t know if it’s true, but he did mention in an interview that he would conceal his identity and watch films in the theatres. I’ve grown up on these stories and iconic dialogues like Padiyappa’s “En vazhi? Thani vazhi” which can be loosely translated as “my way is unique” and “Naan oru thadava sonna nooru thadava sonna madhiri” from Baashha ie “If I say it once, it is as if I have said it a hundred times.” He’s my forever idol. His simplicity and spiritual inclination are an inspiration.

Suparn Varma

(Writer, producer, director)

I have so many favourite films, including Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathi (1991) with Rajinikanth as Karna of Mahanharata. Also,

Andhaa Kaanoon, his 1983 Hindi debut, full masala and revenge, with Big B in a special appearance.

Hum (1991), with Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, is three times the masala while John Jani Janardhan (1984) is three Rajinikanths.

Then ChaalBaaz (1989) with two Sridevis and that song, Aaj Sunday Hai, Aaj Daaru Peene Ka Din Hai! And Kabali’s Neruppu Da, Nerungu Da, Mudiyuma? (Fire yo! Let’s see if you dare to come close) punctuated by his mocking laughter.

Anirudh Bhattacharjee

(National Award-winning author)

My favourite films are Thalapathi (1991), for all the known reasons, Thillu Mullu (1981), for its Golmaalesque essence, and Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), for his funny altercations with his filmi sister, Hema Malini.

I shall limit my selections of songs to Hindi as I don’t know Tamil, Telugu, Kannada or Malayalam. I’ll start with Ek Doosre Se Kartein Hain Pyar Hum from Hum (1991). While this is in chorus, the song in itself is melodious.

Meri Behena Diwani Hain from Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), possibly Kishore Kumar’s first song for Rajinikanth, was quite famous during our early days of college life.

Tujhse Pehele Bematlab Thi Zindagai from Bhagwaan Dada (1986) is poignant, especially the sad version after Hrithik Roshan dies.

I don’t remember too many dialogues, but “Kannaaa pani thaa kutuma varu singo singala tha varum” from Sivaji: The Boss (2007) resonates. It loosely translates as “My dear, only pigs come in groups, the lion comes alone.”

There’s also that classic line from Dharma Durai (1991), “Nallavana erukallam aanal romba nallavana iruka kudathu,” which means “You can be a good person, but you shouldn’t be too good.”

Sachin Chatte

(Film critic and radio jockey)

I grew up on Hindi and English films, so my first Rajinikanth film was Andhaa Kaanoon (1983). I vividly recall those fiery, burning eyes. This was followed by Geraftaar (1985) and Hum (1991), both again co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Those were the three big Rajini films in Hindi along with Chalbaaz (1989). I also happened to see a bunch of other Hindi films in the ’80s, including Insaaf Kaun Karega (1984) with Dharmendra, a triple role in John Jani Janardhan (1984), Asli Naqli (1986) with Shatrughan Sinha and Uttar Dakshin (1987) with Jackie Shroff. Also, Bhagwaan Dada (1986) with Rakesh Roshan and Aatank Hi Aatank (1995) with Aamir Khan though that released in the ’90s.

The first Tamil film I saw dubbed in Hindi was Thalapathi (1991), a great film and a great performance. There’s this remarkable scene where his character, Surya, and his mother Kalyani (Srividya) are praying in the temple when they hear the sound of a passing train. Regretting leaving her newborn son in a goods train, Kalyani tears up and so does Surya, still hurting from being abandoned.

As I got more serious about cinema, I watched Baashha (1995), Padayappa (1999) which also starred Sivaji Ganesan, Shankar’s Enthiran/Robot (2010) and of course, Sivaji: The Boss (2007) whose Sunlight song, Oru Koodai Sunlight, and cult dialogue “Kannaaa pani thaa kutuma varu singo singala tha varum” remains unforgettable!

Roshan Thyagarajan

(Sports journalist)

I’ve enjoyed the depth of Apoorva Raagangal (1975), the camaraderie in Thalapathi (1991), the simplicity of Muthu (1995), the rags-to-riches story of Baashha (1995) and the aura of Padayyapa (1999).

Among my favourite songs are the AR Rehman composition from Padayyapa, Kikku Yerudhey, Baashha’s Style Style Than and Kabali’s (2016) “Neruppu Da”. Also, the romantic Adada Ithuthan from the 1983 Tamil action drama Thudikkum Karangal and the Jailer (2023) chartbuster, Hukum Tiger Ka Hukum.

Dialogues? There are so many, from the 1977 romantic drama, 16 Vayathinile’s “Idhu eppdi irukku?” (How’s this?) to the 1991 aftion drama Dharma Durai’s “Nallavana erukallam annal romba nallavana erukakudathu” (You can be a good person. But you shouldn't be a very good person).

Muthu’s “Naan eppa varuven, eppadi varuvennu yarukkum theriyadhu, aana varavendiya neratthil correct-aga varuven” (No one will know when or how I will arrive, but I will arrive when I ought to) is a cult line as is “Andavan solran. Arunachalam seiran” (God commands, I obey) from Arunachalam (1977).

The final punch, Annaamalai’s (1987) “Naan solrathaiyum seiven, sollathathiyum seiven” (I'll do what I say. I'll also do what I don’t say).” Mind it!