5 binge-worthy teen high school dramas

Never Have I Ever

This is an American comedy-drama series, focusing on the life of teenage Devi, an Indian-American girl who tries to fit in at her high school. She just wants to spruce up her social status — but friends, family, and feelings won’t make it easy on her. This show has become so popular that the fourth season will be released soon.

Where: Netflix

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is a beautiful and enchanting romance about two teenagers who meet while trapped in a time loop. Mark and Margaret repeatedly relive the same day, but they soon find that they are not alone in this unusual phenomenon. As they get to know each other, they begin to fall in love and look for the tiny perfect things that make each day wonderful.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Lara Jean Covey writes letters to all of her former loves, but they are only for her eyes. Until one day, when all of her love letters are sent out to her past loves. Her life quickly devolves into chaos as each of her previous loves confronts her one by one. Through a few unusual events, Lara finds herself and maybe even a real relationship. This movie has three sequels. It is based on the titular trilogy of novels written by Jenny Han.

Where: Netflix

The DUFF

In this teen comedy, a high school student tries to reinvent herself. Bianca is a regular girl who is tired of being called a "DUFF" (Designated Ugly Fat Friend). To assist her become well-known, she enlists the aid of Wesley, a neighbour and former child actor. However, as they spend more time together, Bianca begins to develop feelings for Wesley. Anyone who has ever felt like they didn't fit in will enjoy this insightful and humorous movie.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Kissing Booth

This teen romance comedy movie is based on Beth Reekles' novel The Kissing Booth. The movie boasts names like Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Joey King, and many others. This movie tells the tale of a quirky, late-blooming teenager, Elle (King), whose budding romance with high school senior and bad boy Noah (Elordi) puts her lifelong friendship with Noah's younger brother Lee (Courtney) in jeopardy. A sequel, The Kissing Booth 2, was released in 2020, and the third film, The Kissing Booth 3, was released in 2021.

Where to watch: Netflix