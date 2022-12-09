5 tips for planning a wedding on a budget

Planning a wedding on a budget is a difficult task. With location and décor on one side and wedding jewellery and a trousseau on the other, it’s baffling how costs add up. There are various factors that can make or break your wedding budget. These are the big-ticket items you should prioritise, knowing that the small-ticket items will certainly follow. As you begin planning for your dream wedding, here are five tips that you should consider while planning your wedding within your budget.

Choose one venue

Consider renting a single venue for your wedding celebrations. This enables you to save money on transportation, and you may even be able to bargain better terms with the organiser. Several events like sangeet, mehndi, the wedding ceremony, and the reception will keep the expense increasing with each event. If you are planning all ceremonies, combine them; for example, have mehndi and sangeet at the same time, and the reception shortly after the wedding ceremony. Plan all of your wedding ceremonies at one venue will reduce your expenses.

Decor

The major attraction of any Indian wedding is the spectacular decor. It may quickly add up, so whether you want to outsource all of your events to a decorator or merely part of them, we strongly advise you to request an itemised list of what they are including and for how much. You can save a lot of money by looking at the expensive items and figuring out how to negotiate them down or replace them with something less expensive (example replacing a floral archway with a decorative gateway). DIY decor has become a cost-effective and unique way to customise your big day.

Hire a budding photographer

Wedding photography has become a huge trend in recent years. The groom and bride spend lakhs of rupees on professional wedding photographers and videographers. Finding a good photographer or videographer within your budget is a major task. You can hire a freelancer or a budding photographer who does a great job for your wedding. Before hiring, review their previous work and other credentials. Similarly, you can hire some good freelancers for DJs, hair, and makeup.

Wedding shopping

Wedding attire, jewellery, and other shopping items can exceed your budget. Spend wisely on the essentials. Shopping takes patience and time, particularly if you are doing it for a wedding. You should always start your shopping at least three to six months before the wedding. Lack of preparation and last-minute shopping trips could lead to issues like alterations, which will eventually lead to more spending. There are many markets in the city which offer first copy of your favourite celebrity wedding dress. You can also use the old, precious sarees in your mother’s and grandmother’s closets to make your wedding attire. As an added bonus, wear your family heirloom jewellery. Nowadays, people also rent outfits according to their choice, which will help to reduce costs. Another option to go for functional outfits so you can wear them later by doing DIY hacks.

Make a to-do list

Make to-do list for your wedding. Prioritise your choices by starting with the items that are most crucial. Make a list of all things that need to be done. There will be things, apart from clothes, that need to be bought. Take help from your family members and friends while making the list. Make them pitch in for all activities and shopping. This way, you can enjoy your wedding without any stress — after all, it’s one of the most cherished moments of your life.