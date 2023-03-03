Dunk Fest Holi 2023, Imagicaa Holi Bash 2023 and more... top picks of the week

Dunk Fest Holi 2023

Dunk Fest is a musical and colourful Holi festival featuring the supremo of India's party scenes, the highly prominent DJ Chetas, DJ Akhtar, DJ Amann, DJ Hardik, DJ Bobby, and DJ Vron. This event is an all-day entertainment experience, complete with celebrity appearances and interactions, unique food stalls serving a variety of cuisines, and a variety of activities with vibrant colours and frothy fun. Feel the true essence of this joyous festival and make memories that will last a lifetime.

When: 7 March, 10 am

Where: JVPD Grounds Juhu, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Imagicaa Holi Bash 2023

Do you want to go to a Holi party? Then you should read this. You can spend the long weekend swaying to feet-thumping Bollywood beats spun by popular international DJs. It also has a wave pool party and a rain dance, and it opens the doors to endless delight and the opportunity to feast on delectable food and refreshments.

When: till 8th March, 11 am onwards

Where: Imagicaa Water Park, Khopoli, Mumbai

To book a place visit: imagicaaworld.com

Holi - By the Bay

This year, celebrate Holi in style at a sea-facing venue! Get ready for 12 hours of non-stop music, colour, and fun as the organisers bring top international DJs such as Madmen, DJ Ganesh, Perch, Kumar Swamy, and Justin Yanu to keep the party going all day. Enjoy the festival's enthusiasm with our incredible highlights, which include the Rain Dance, Artificial Pool, Organic Colors, Dhol, and Taasha. Along with the music, there will be a variety of food and drinks available, so you won't have to leave the party to eat or drink.

When: 7 March, 10 am

Where: Bayview Lawns, Princess Dock, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Rang Utsav Holi Fest

The organisers have crafted an exceptional Holi experience for you this year: 'Raang Utsav edition 5', a two-stage Holi festival with a Bollywood main stage and a roaring techno stage. You can bring your families and friends together in a colourful enigma. They've got you covered in every way, from soul cuisine to colours, music, and dhol to your favourite drinks. Not only that, but they are also planning a flea market, a food court, and a fantastic DJ lineup.

When: 7 March, 11 am

Where: Tulip Star, Juhu, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Holi Party - Rang Leela 2023

Dhvani Bhanushali and the Kakar Twins are adding colours to your Holi, along with a few kickass DJs, at the biggest Holi party. Expect Bollywood music, organic colors, thandai, a designated kids' zone, a famous artist lineup, multi-cuisine food, and 5-star hospitality, among other things. Get ready to groove on some fantastic Bollywood music.

When: 7 March, 11 am

Where: JW Marriott Hotel Sahar, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com