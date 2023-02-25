Vasantotsav 2023, The Charity Carnival and more... top picks of the week

Vasantotsav 2023

Padmshree Suresh Wadkar is presenting a musical treat for Mumbai residents. Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pt. Kartick Kumar (a sitarist), and Pt. Niladri Kumar will all perform during the melodic musical evening (sitarist). Since then, Suresh Wadkar has been teaching music to thousands of learners, carrying on the heritage of his Guru, Acharya Jialal Vasant. The event also involves a spectacular award ceremony, followed by a musical evening.

When: 26 February, 5:30 pm

Where: Ajivasan Building, Juhu Tara Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai

For more details visit: ajivasan.com

NCPA @the Park

Do you like to spend your Sunday dancing and listening to wonderful music? If so, this might be the ideal Sunday activity for you. The Third Eye Ensemble is a fusion of three percussion instruments from many cultures and regions of the world: tabla, drums, and djembe, which come together to produce a distinct sound. It is led by tabla player Ojas Adhiya and includes drummer Gino Banks, djembe player Shikhar Naad Qureshi, and vocalist Manas Kumar (violin). Following that, you can watch Bharatanatyam. Abhangaranga is based on the devotional lyrics of Maharashtra's saint poets, who have inspired the culture and people. You will have a joyful experience of pure bhakti with Abhanranga through the medium of Bharatanatyam. Entry is free for all, but prior registration is required.

When: 26 February, 6:00 pm

Where: Narali Baug, Shivaji Park, Mumbai

For more details visit: ncpamumbai.com

The Charity Carnival

Do you often find yourself daydreaming about food, shops, and music, where winding walkways lead to panoramic views and flowing memories? Then this carnival might excite you. A collection of unique homegrown stores, artisanal desserts, experimental meals, independent music, carnival games, and much more. Explore indie music with an enormous lineup and find some new songs to add to your playlists. To end the day on a positive note, DJ Dastan and Punjabi vocalist Deepp Ohsan would perform. You can make your day an adventure through delicious cuisine, live entertainment, and a tonne of enjoyable activities.

When: till 26 February, 11:00 am onwards

Where: Jio World Drive, Bandra, Mumbai

For more details visit: bookmyshow.com

Aravind SA's We Need to Talk - India Tour 2023

Aravind Subramanian, better known by his stage name Aravind SA, is an Indian stand-up comedian. He provides unapologetic native comedy in its purest, most relatable form. SA reveals his journey with mental health in the new special, demonstrating that he’s not only about the ha-ha. He digs into what makes him tick, revealing humorous details about his anxiety, work, and, most importantly, his time with his therapist.

When: 26 February, 7:00 pm onwards

Where: Mysore Association, Matunga East, Mumbai, Mumbai

For more details visit: insider.in

Causeway Canter: Walk 588

Today, it feels like Colaba Causeway was designed for three purposes: shopping, shopping, and more shopping. In 1838, the Colaba Causeway was constructed to link the islands. Subsequently, more land was claimed on each side of the causeway, resulting in the construction of luxurious homes, housing colonies, bazaars, and, of course, the retail district. The Causeway Canter walk explores the precinct around the road bridge, which was once a transit point for warriors and sailors travelling to their rest homes on the southern islands.

When: 4 March, 4:30 pm

Where: Kailash Parbat Hindu Hotel, Mumbai

To book a place visit: khakitours.com