Valentine's Special, Swara Samrat Festival and more... top picks of the week

Swara Samrat Festival

Swara Samrat Festival (alias, SSF) is celebrating the centennial of Swara Samrat Ustad Ali Akbar Khan in its tenth season with amazing performances by legends and maestros of Indian classical music and dance. SSF Season 10 has already completed its chapters in Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru in 2022–2023. The last episode of SSF Season 10 will be held in this city and will include some of the best maestros.

When: Till 12 Feb

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West, Mumbai

To book a place visit at: bookmyshow.com

Tinder Mixers — Valentine’s Day Edition

If you are single this Valentine's Day, you can join this event Valentine's Day Special 'Tinder Mixers'. They're making worthy pizzas, mixing cocktails with Storia, and making great memories. You can strike up a fascinating discussion with a stranger, channel your inner chef, and simply show up.

When: 12 Feb

Where: Jamie Oliver's, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai

To book a place visit at: insider.in

SCC SkyCinema - Valentine's Special

This is the season of love, and you want to spend some quality time with your partner along with a good movie. Sunset Cinema Club presents a fresh, lively, and filmy cinematic experience, exhibiting your favourite movies during Valentine's Day weekend. Take your loved ones, your date, or your pals for an evening when you can relax on your bean bags or mattresses, savour your favourite classics, or unearth fresh, undiscovered gems, and revel in the romance and nostalgia. Seating will be assigned based on a first-come, first-served basis.

When: Till 14 Feb

Where: Multiple Venues in Mumbai

To book a place visit at: bookmyshow.com

An African Odyssey by Ravissant

If you like visiting unique collections, then this might excite you. Ravissant has been the leader in exquisite sterling silverware since 1991; they were the very first to enter this world of exclusivity. Their latest Sterling Silver Collection celebrates the vibrant colours, rich textures, and magnificent wildlife of Africa. Every creation of "Ravissant" is a unique work of art, crafted with care and precision by the best silversmiths from Holland, Germany, and Switzerland. This collection is open to the public.

When: 14 and 15 Feb

Where: 17/A New India Centre, Cooperage Road, Colaba, Mumbai

The Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival

The second edition of India's Cacao and Craft Chocolate Festival will be an event to remember. You'll be able to try some of the best craft chocolate, attend entertaining seminars and conferences, interact with your favourite brands, shop, and much more at this event. Get ready to meet some well-known Indian artists, growers, and producers of cacao, as well as professionals from the chocolate industry.

When: 18 and 19 Feb

Where: IFBE, Ballard Estate, Mumbai

To book a place visit at: insider.in

Govandi Arts Festival

Govandi Arts Festival celebrates arts and culture that thrive in marginalised neighbourhoods through continuous creative interventions such as mentoring programmes, artist residencies, and art processions, culminating in a simultaneous community-led arts festival in the city. You will be able to witness live rap and theatre performances, browse art and photography exhibits, watch film screenings, and much more.

When: 15 Feb to 19 Feb, 3pm onwards

Where: Natvar Parekh Compound, Govandi, Mumbai

For more details visit: govandiartsfestival.com

