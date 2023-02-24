Best of February: U&i F1 & House TWS earbuds, Nokia X30 5G, and more... gadgets to have on your radar

U&i F1 & House TWS earbuds

U&i launches two new TWS earbuds F1 Series and House Series that ensure you enjoy uninterrupted audio during work, leisure, and travel. Featuring Bluetooth V5.1+EDR and enriched with funky colour variants the new TWS can offer up to 40 hours of battery life at a single change. Designed with elegant LED lights and a premium build, the F1 is aimed at gamers and music enthusiasts. The earbuds can charge within 1.5 hours, while the case takes just 2 hours for a complete charge.

The House Series is great for working professionals. The audio performance is exceptional and offers superior connectivity over a large range of up to 10 meters. Each earbud can offer up to 6 hours of battery life, while the case can add up to four additional top-ups, totaling a good 30 hours of total playback time.

Price: `3,499 (F1 Series); `2,199 (House Series)

MapmyIndia GPS trackers, dash cameras

MapmyIndia launched its new line of Mappls Gadgets for cars and two-wheelers -- including advanced Vehicle GPS trackers, Dash Cameras, In-Dash Navitainment Systems and Smart Helmet Kits. Mappls GPS Vehicle Trackers offer users the real-time location of assets or vehicles, geofencing alerts, overspeeding and undue stoppage alarms, daily distance travelled and trip replay, ignition on/off alerts, and driving behaviour, among many other features. The Dash Cameras offers comprehensive and personalised safety, tracking, telematics and surveillance system that provides real-time video visibility and insight into vehicle performance and challenging road situations. The products also come equipped with Android-based OS and compatibility with both CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing the driver to stay connected while on the go.

Price: `4,990

Nokia X30 5G

Nokia recently launched its new smartphone, X30 5G. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED PureDisplay with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The new planet-friendly design has a 100% recycled aluminum frame and a 65% recycled plastic back. It has features a 50 MP PureView camera clubbed with a 13MP Ultra-Wide camera. The camera uses artificial intelligence (AI) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to capture content in finer detail. It comes with a 16MP front selfie camera, and is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor to optimise the potential of 5G. It has with the GoPro Quik App pre-installed so you can shoot, edit, and share your creativity from anywhere. The phone comes with IP67 dust protection and water immersion up to 1m for 30 minutes. It gives you two-day battery life on single charge, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage in Cloudy Blue or Ice White colour variants.

Price: `48,999

HP OMEN 17 gaming laptop

HP launched a new OMEN 17 gaming laptop earlier this month. The laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel i9 Core processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. Boasting of a 17.3-inch screen anti-glare display with a refresh rate of 240hz, the laptop offers immersive gaming experience. The new laptop used OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology for desktop-calibre gaming and comes equipped with OMEN Gaming Hub. It also features Wi-Fi 6E technology, improved performance, and greater capacity. There are various ports to make gaming experience better one Thunderbolt 4 port, DisplayPort 1.4 port, two USB Type-A ports, a mini DisplayPort, one RJ-45, one AC smart pin, one headphone/ microphone combo, and an SD media card reader.

Price: `2,69,990

Gizmore Cloud smartwatch

Homegrown smart accessories brand Gizmore has unveiled a smartwatch called Cloud, which comes with a 1.85-inch curved IPS display. It boasts of features such as bluetooth calling, seven days of battery life on a single charge, and is water and dust resistant. The smartwatch has a rotating crown and split screen, making navigation through settings an easier task. Cloud can be controlled by voice assistant as it supports Alexa and Siri. Cloud also has several health features like heart rate monitor, women's health monitor, sleep tracker, and spO2 monitor, which can be tracked using the HryFine app. Cloud comes in three colour variants and strap options: black strap, blue strap with black metal body, and brown colour strap with rose gold metal body.

Price: `1,199