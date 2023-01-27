Best of January: Apple HomePod (2nd Gen), the Instinct Crossover series from Garmin, and more... gadgets to have on your radar

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen)

Packed with Apple innovations and Siri intelligence, HomePod offers advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience, including support for immersive Spatial Audio tracks. The smart speaker is is compatible with iPhone SE (2nd generation) and later, iPhone 8 and later running iOS 16.3 or later; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation) and later, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, or iPad mini (5th generation) and later running iPadOS 16.3. It is omePod is available in white and midnight and is made with 100 per cent recycled mesh fabric. The HomePod can recognise up to six voices, so each member can hear their personal playlists, ask for reminders, and set calendar events. HomePod easily pairs with Apple TV 4K for a powerful home theatre experience.

Price: `32,900 (available from February 3)

Instinct Crossover series from Garmin

Wearable brand Garmin recently launched its new Instinct Crossover series comprising two variants of multisport smartwatches. The series comes with wellness features like Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring. It also allows users to record key health metrics, such as Body Battery, stress and heart rate in a single view. The solar edition provides up to 70 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging. The new series comes with thermal and shock resistance. With the new RevoDrive analogue hand technology, the Instinct Crossover can deliver accurate time keeping even in the harshest activities and environments. Instinct Crossover comes in black and Instinct Crossover Solar comes in graphite colour

Price: `55,990 (Instinct Crossover), `61,990 (Instinct Crossover Solar)

Lenovo Yoga 9i

Lenovo recently launched a new unique dual screen laptop, Yoga 9i, powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor. The new laptop features a 14-inch touchscreen OLED PureSight display and Dolby Vision with up to 4K resolution, for the ultimate viewing experience. When combined with the Intel Evo platform, this laptop provides a premium mobile experience while minimising the impact on the system's battery life, responsiveness, or connectivity. Lenovo Yoga 9i is a thin and light convertible laptop which has been aesthetically designed for comfort. It boasts rich visual experience with a bright 35.5cms (14) display.

Price: `1,74,990 onwards

Nokia T21 tablet

Built to last and designed with 60% recycled plastic cover for the antenna for optimal connectivity, Nokia T21 puts durability first without compromising on style. The tablet comes with 8MP rear camera with flash + 8MP front camera. Out of box it comes with Android 12 with two OS upgrades and three-year monthly security updates. The 8200mAh battery on single charge offers up to 15 hours of web browsing and up to seven hours of conference calls. The new and improved 2K display ensures crisp and detailed viewing with 10.36-inch 2K Display. If you’re feeling creative, sketch out your ideas, jot down notes or draw your next masterpiece with an active pen. Immerse yourself in a deeper, stronger and louder sound that adapts to your surroundings with OZO Playback Audio.

Price: `17,999 (WiFi); `18999 (LTE + WiFi)

Tecno Phantom X2

Tecno recently unveiled Phantom X2, its new premium smartphone. The smartphone comes in two splendid colours - Stardust Grey and Moonlight Silver. The new Phantom X2 series is a state-of-the-art premium smartphone series that brings Tecno’s latest technological breakthroughs to fruition. It has double curved AMOLED and 64MP RGBW(G+P) OIS rear camera for a polished photography escapade. It provides an exceptional power backup of 25 days of standby time and 23 hours of video playback time. Charge rapidly with the in-box 45W Charger and within 20 minutes of charging time one has a 50% battery charge.

