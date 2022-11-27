Best of November: ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, Noise Air Buds 2, Lava Blaze 5G and more... gadgets to have on your radar

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

ASUS recently launched its 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop called Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in India. The laptop boasts of the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor, which is designed with 10 cores (two performance cores and eight efficiency cores) clocking up to 4.7 max frequency to handle all tasks at ease. The laptop comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. The Zenbook works as a desktop, laptop (with Bluetooth keyboard), tablet, and also reader. It comes with a battery life of about 24 hours when continuously used or about a week of regular use. There's also a low-energy function to save battery life when not being used. It supports USB Type-C charging and fast charging up to 65W and can be charged with any USB power bank or USB PD charger.

Price: Rs. 3,29,990

Noise Air Buds 2

Desi brand Noise launched a new true wireless stereo (TWS) with Instacharge technology and 40 hours of playtime. Air Buds 2 also comes with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and a quad mic setup which ensures clear communication and entertainment experience. The new device features a semi-in-ear design and provides clear highs and deep bass using 13mm dynamic drivers. It is sweat and water-resistant and is equipped with a USB Type-C charging connector. Air Buds 2 comes in two colour variants: Clear Black and Clear White.

Price: Rs. 1,799

Lark C1 audio recorder

Hollyland Technology recently launched Lark C1, a wireless microphone audio recorder that can be plugged into mobile phones. The Lark C1 lets you simply plug the receiver into the phone to record audio and playback without unplugging. It is available in an iOS version with a Lightning connector on the receiver and an Android version with a USB-C connector on the receiver. One can view the transmitter battery level, adjust the noise cancellation level, or control volume and real-time playback through the phone and Bluetooth options.

Price: Rs 14,390

Lava Blaze 5G

Lava unveiled Blaze 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700. It has a speed of 2.2 GHz that enables users to perform tasks using multiple applications including games, simultaneously. The phone also comes with a feature where YouTube works in the background without opening the app, allowing users to play their favourite videos while multi-tasking. The smartphone has a premium glass back design, Android 12 OS, 50 MP AI triple rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It also has 4GB+ 3GB Virtual RAM for a high-end and lag-free user experience and a 128 GB UFS ROM equipped with a large 5000 mAh battery. The phone features a large 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a side-mounted fingerprint unlock.

Price: Rs. 10,999