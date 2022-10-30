Best of October: Google Pixel, Nokia G11, Apple iPad Pro, Gizmore, and more... gadgets to have on your radar

Google Pixel 7 series

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now available in India. The phones are powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G2 processor and Android 13. Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch display, a polished aluminium frame and a camera bar in three colours: Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel. With a 6.3-inch display and smaller bezels, Pixel 7 has advanced features and improvements in three colours: Snow, Obsidian, and a new Lemongrass colour. The Tensor G2 makes the devices faster and efficient, more secure and even more helpful. The Pixel 7 Pro also comes with Macro Focus, which delivers Pixel HDR+ photo quality from as close as three centimetres away. With speech recognition technology, the phone will transcribe audio messages on Google’s Messages app.

Price: Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999

Nokia G11

Nokia phones adds to it G-series family with the new G11 Plus. The new offering from Nokia means business with signature build quality and updates ensuring longevity. It allows you to safely and securely dispose your phone, after years of use, with their recycling initiative. Nokia G11 Plus sports a massive upto three-day battery life. The Super Battery Saver will squeeze an extra few hours when you need it the most. It comes with a 50MP camera with AI technology that produce clear, dynamic photos in any lighting conditions. The Nokia boasts of 6.5” HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is available in two variants: Lake Blue and Charcoal Grey

Price: Rs 12,499

Apple iPad Pro

The Apple iPad Pro (2022) is finally here in two variants 11-inch and 12.9-inch. The new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and powerful features in iPadOS 16. It has a new feature called Stage Manager that takes multitasking to a whole new level by automatically organising apps and windows, making it quick and easy to switch between tasks. It also has superfast wireless connectivity. Apple has upgraded its Messages, added new tools to Mail and Safari, new revamped Weather app, and more ways to interact with photos and video with Live Text and Visual Look Up.The new iPad models are designed to minimise their impact on the environment and include 100 percent recycled gold, as well as recycled aluminium, tin, and rare earth elements. It comes in available in silver and space grey finishes and five storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB.

Price: 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 81,900 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 1,12,900

U&i Byair series powerbank

Charging devices on the go is what we need the most in today’s fast-paced world. Since we travel a lot, waiting at home or the office until our smartphone and headphones are fully charged before we head out is a complete waste of time. Tagging along a Byair series 10000mah 24w 4-in-1 powerbank can be a great idea, as it can keep those devices charging while one can travel around in peace. This powerbank has dual cables that feature a USB Type-C and a Lightning Cable that are pre-attached to the unit. No more carrying around additional cables or having the fear of leaving them behind at home. The cables can charge almost every gadget that uses the conventional USB-C port and every Apple product you may have that uses a lightning port.

Price: Rs 2,799

Gizmore Glow Luxe smartwatch

Made-in-India smart accessories brand, Gizmore, expanded its smartwatch lineup with the new flagship AMOLED smartwatch -- the Gizmore Glow Luxe. The smartwatch comes with a stunning 1.32-inch circular Full touch HD AMOLED display. It boasts of 15-day battery backup with Bluetooth calling that can be used from the dial. Key features like privacy lock options, a direct menu and sports mode access make it one of the most user-friendly products in the market. The user can also easily browse and listen to music on the watch itself. It also comes with features Voice Assistant to support for Google Assistant and Siri. There is also IP67 water resistance on the Glow Luxe for enhanced protection. The display is enclosed in a Zync-Alloy casing and is available in leather and steel straps. Its sturdy and lightweight.

Price: Rs 3,499

