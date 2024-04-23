Infosys Veteran Satish Grampurohit Appointed As CEO Of Cogniquest, An AI Startup |

Bangalore, India - Cogniquest, a leading AI startup specializing in intelligent unstructured information processing and text analytics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Satish Grampurohit as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Satish, a seasoned corporate leader and veteran of Infosys, brings over 25 years of experience in global technology services and followed by 3 years of startup experience to his new role.

As a co-founder and Chief Evangelist at Cogniquest, Satish has played a pivotal role in the company's growth since its inception two years ago. His leadership in brand building, product roadmap development, market traction, and strategic partnerships have been instrumental in establishing Cogniquest as a prominent player in the AI based intelligent automation space.

During his tenure at Infosys, where he served as the Head of Global Delivery (Insurance), Satish has collaborated with global clients in their digital transformation and has gained a deep understanding of complex technological landscapes. His transition to the role of CEO at Cogniquest marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, signaling a renewed focus on innovation and scale.

Commenting on his new role, Satish Grampurohit stated, "At Cogniquest, we have a highly skilled team of computational linguists and AI engineers. My co-founders bring over 18 years of experience each, collectively totaling nearly 100 years of expertise. We see a significant opportunity to create top-notch products and solutions in the fast-evolving AI space. Our advanced document intelligence platform is already built, and we are actively working on industry specific tailored solutions. I'm excited to lead our efforts in building a globally respected company from India."

Welcoming this transition, Girish Kerodi, co-founder and interim CEO of Cogniquest says "Satish's diverse experience in technology, global markets and corporate leadership uniquely positions him to steer Cogniquest towards exponential growth. We are thrilled that he has chosen to consolidate all efforts into the growth of Cogniquest. The entire team is excited, and we look forward to reaching new heights under his leadership.”

About Cogniquest AI:

Cogniquest is a next gen AI company building a datacentric document intelligence platform with the ability to process data streams & documents with high accuracy and minimal training. The AI platform empowers enterprises to achieve true digital transformation by effectively managing unstructured information and providing intuitive data analytics. Context-aware technology captures key data and generates actionable insights from information repositories, unlocking the true potential of data for smarter decision-making.

