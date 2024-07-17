OpenAI 'Chat GPT's Rival 'Claud AI' Debuts Their App On Android: Know All About The Features

Anthropic, a company supported by Amazon, has launched its AI chatbot, Claude, for Android users, thereby broadening its user base. This action expands the mobile audience's access to the AI experience, building on the May release of a free iOS app

Anthropic has made the advanced capabilities of Claude, including the powerful Claude 3.5 Sonnet model, available to a wider audience with the release of its Claude AI app for Android users.

The Claude Android app allows users to pick up and carry on their conversations across different devices, working in perfect harmony with its counterparts on iOS and the web. Users can transition between devices without losing their progress thanks to this multi-platform support, which guarantees a reliable and continuous experience.

The Claude Android app is now available.



Download on Google Play: https://t.co/tRJJ1xDScn pic.twitter.com/ZnKqQJJUwK — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) July 16, 2024

Rival of Chat GPT

While a number of well-known tech companies have unveiled their own AI chatbots, Anthropic, a relatively newcomer to the AI space, has produced a sophisticated conversational AI system known as Claude, making it a less well-known but no less impressive competitor.

200,000 words in single interaction

Claude stands out in the increasingly crowded AI chatbot market thanks to its array of cutting-edge capabilities. Its capacity to process large volumes of text up to 200,000 words in a single interaction is among its most remarkable qualities. Because of this, Claude is especially helpful for jobs requiring lengthy documents, like transcripts or in-depth reports.

Compatibility across file formats

The AI assistant allows users to upload documents for analysis and is compatible with a wide range of file formats. Claude can extract specific information upon request or provide summaries of these files. It can also scan web content, enabling users to copy and paste text for immediate analysis.

Claude Vision

The Android app also unveils "Claude Vision," a brand-new feature for image analysis that lets users submit pictures for Claude to describe and examine. This feature gives mobile users useful applications while utilizing Claude's multimodal AI capabilities.