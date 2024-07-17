Made Of Class: The OnePlus Nord 4 Takes On The Budget Battle

By: G R Mukesh | July 17, 2024
OnePlus is back in the phone market with the new OnePlus Nord 4 made with the 'metal unibody design'.
This OnePlus comes in three shades, namely, Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green and Obsidian Midnight.
The mobile runs on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen3 chipset and has a 12GB RAM space.
The mobile claims to have the 'Brightest' screen with an 120 Hz OLED display.
The mobile phone has the maximum battery capacity of 5500 mAh, with the fastest charging of 100W.
This Nord phone will take on the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G and the Realme GT Neo 3.
The OnePlus Nord 4 is available at the starting price of Rs 30,000.
Thanks For Reading!