Affordable Pricing: Chinese Phone Maker Launches Vivo T3 Lite 5G In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 28, 2024
Vivo has launched the T3 Lite 5G at a starting price of Rs 10,499 for the 4GB/128GB variant and Rs 11,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant.
It is equipped with a dual rear camera setup (50MP primary and 2MP depth sensor) and an 8MP front camera.
The phone also offers up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD.
It is available in Vibrant Green and Majestic Black colors.
Features a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm jack, and an IP64 rating.
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.
It features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 840 nits peak brightness.
