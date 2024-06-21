Infinix Note 40 5G Launched In India With 108MP Camera & 120Hz AMOLED Display

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 21, 2024
Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 40 5G, priced at Rs 19,999.
It has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and also supports 15W wireless charging.
Features a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP primary camera with OIS, and a 32MP front camera for selfies.
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU for graphics.
Runs on Infinix's XOS 14 based on Android 14 and is available in Obsidian black and Titan Gold color options
It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.
It features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.
