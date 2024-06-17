Maximum In Mini: Mini Cooper 5-Door Hatchback

By: G R Mukesh | June 17, 2024
The Mini Cooper 5 Door car diesel comes with combustion powertrain.
The vehicle has a power steering and a rear camera and an anti-lock braking system.
The 5-seater car has an engine displacement of 1496 cc.
The engine can give a top performance of 113.98 bhp and a torque of 270 Nm.
The hatchback has a maximum fuel capacity of 44 litres and can give a mileage of 20.7 kmpl.
The Audi A1 Sportback and the Peugeot 208 are some of the other hatchbacks in the scene.
The Mini Cooper 5 Door is priced at Rs 36 lakh.
