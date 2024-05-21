Aston Martin Unveils Their First Ever Hybrid Supercar: Valhalla

By: Vikrant Durgale | May 21, 2024
There is no car like the mid-engine Aston Martin Valhalla. This represents the ultimate level of driver involvement.
Formula 1® forged chassis, aerodynamics, and electronics expertise. conforms to state-of-the-art hybrid powertrain standards.
Aston Martin's first hybrid supercar has Top speed of 217mph.Valhalla goes 0 to 100 in under 2.5 seconds.
A thrilling performance. supplied by three motors. a custom-built 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 combustion engine. Our best-ever performance. producing 812 PS and delivering 7,200 rpm. However, two e-motors elevate our V8 engine to unprecedented, sublime levels.
The hybrid super car Has 1012ps Power.
Touching. Brazen. Never before seen. Our first hybrid supercar, Valhalla, was created with the driver in mind.
