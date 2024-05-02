Ferrari Gets Ready For Miami Grand Prix With A New V12 Supercar

By: Vikrant Durgale | May 02, 2024
A new V12 supercar from Ferrari has been teased ahead of its official unveiling on Friday, May 3.
A clip from the Italian brand's archives featuring founder Enzo Ferrari enjoying the 12-cylinder engine's signature soundtrack has been uploaded to X.
Ferrari's new grand tourer, which has been spotted testing multiple times in Italy wearing a Roma bodywork before switching to production-spec bodywork, is expected to have over 800 horsepower.
Ferrari debuted the 812 in 2017. The F12 and 599 arrived five and six years earlier, respectively, indicating that the next generation of the front-engined V12 GT lineage is expected to be unveiled soon.
The 812's most powerful variant, the track-focused Competizione, generates 819 horsepower, and the SP3 Daytona supercar increases that to 829 horsepower, making it the company's most powerful pure-combustion vehicle to date.
The unveiling of the new car is probably going to be a part of Ferrari's celebrations this weekend at the Miami Grand Prix, which is also the company's 70th anniversary in the US.
