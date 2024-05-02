Vibrant Vivo: Chinese Phone Maker Launches The Much Anticipated V30e

By: G R Mukesh | May 02, 2024
Chinese phone maker Vivo launched the V30e at a starting price of Rs 27,999 in India.
The phone offers two variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.
With a hefty 5,500mAh battery and 44W Flash Charge, the V30e promises enduring performance.
Features a 6.78" Full HD AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, and Adreno 710 GPU.
Runs on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14, offering 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches.
Dual rear cameras include a 50MP Sony IMX 882 sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera.
Additional features: IP64 rating, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB Type-C, along with camera enhancements like Color AdaptiveBorder and Vlog Movie Creator Mode.
