Vibrant Vivo: Chinese Phone Maker Launches The Much Anticipated V30e

By: G R Mukesh | May 02, 2024

Chinese phone maker Vivo launched the V30e at a starting price of Rs 27,999 in India.

The phone offers two variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

With a hefty 5,500mAh battery and 44W Flash Charge, the V30e promises enduring performance.

Features a 6.78" Full HD AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, and Adreno 710 GPU.

Runs on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14, offering 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches.

Dual rear cameras include a 50MP Sony IMX 882 sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera.

Additional features: IP64 rating, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB Type-C, along with camera enhancements like Color AdaptiveBorder and Vlog Movie Creator Mode.

Thanks For Reading!

Mark It Down: The reMarkable 2 Tablet
Find out More