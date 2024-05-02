Mark It Down: The reMarkable 2 Tablet

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 02, 2024
The Norwegian reMarkable 2 comes with dimensions of 7.4" x 9.6" x 0.19" and 10.3 inch display.
This sleek tablet weighs at 399.16 grams. Internet cannot be browsed on the device.
Once charged, the company can last up to two weeks. The pen does not require charging.
The device comes with an 8GB storage space. And gives a pen-to-paper feel.
This light-weighted device can convert handwriting to text.
Kobo Elipsa and Onyx tablet are some of its rivals.
The reMarkable 2 is priced at Rs 43,999.
Thanks For Reading!