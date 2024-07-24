WhatsApp Enters Into File Sharing Space; Beta Version Shows New Option

WhatsApp has been developing a feature that would allow users to share files with others—same as Apple's AirDrop—for a while now. It appears that iPhone users will also be able to utilize this feature, even though it was initially tested on Android devices. according to WABetainfo

Whatsapp's version of AirDrop

"Nearby Share" is a feature of the most recent iOS beta version of WhatsApp that is accessible on TestFlight.

This feature allows users to wirelessly share documents, videos, and photos with nearby individuals over an end-to-end encrypted connection. However, iPhone users will experience a slightly different experience with the feature due to iOS limitations.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.15.10.70: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a file sharing feature with people nearby, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/6RsVmjOnvH pic.twitter.com/GoWg8KpbCU — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 19, 2024

Connecting with other over iOS & Android

While the iOS version of WhatsApp requires the user to scan a QR code in order to begin file sharing, the Android version of the app can identify nearby devices. The fact that Nearby Share is anticipated to function with both iOS and Android phones is a nice feature that will facilitate file transfers for users, even if they own different phones.

New feature for business & personal use

Users can anticipate a more convenient and adaptable file-sharing experience as WhatsApp tests and improves this feature. The offline file sharing feature will be a great addition to WhatsApp's already extensive feature set, whether it's for business or personal use.

In conclusion, WhatsApp's new offline file-sharing feature should improve users' experience by offering more functionality and convenience, making it simpler than ever to share files without an internet connection.

Uncertainty of release

The release of the people nearby is "uncertain," according to WABetaInfo, because of a number of unclear factors. In the meantime, the business was seen working on People nearby for Android, which lists permissions to use the feature within the settings page.



