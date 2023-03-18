India's Premiere Culture & Lifestyle Festival, Laughing Dead Festival and more... top picks of the week

Goodie Padwa: Photo Walk & Photo Contest

Gudhi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, is just around the corner. The Shobha Yatra is a contemporary ritual of celebration that has evolved in recent years. It's a colourful and joyful event in which both men and women dress up in their traditional attire, decorate the streets with rangolis, and display the gudhi around the neighbourhood on a pole. Join this photo walk to discover and capture the Chaitra celebration's essence. Use your camera, whether it's a smartphone or a DSLR, to capture the excitement of the gudis and the sheer energy of the processions. During this one-of-a-kind photo walk, you may both shoot and be shot. There are some amazing prizes to be won. This contest is open to all.

When: March 22, 7:45 am

Where: Cosmopolitan Restaurant, Sir HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai

To book a place visit: khakitours.com

COUNTER CULTURE - Ft. Nikhil Chinapa

Want to spend your weekend attending a music show? Then this might excite you. Nikhil Chinapa is an Indian artist, host, and festival curator who is widely recognised for popularising electronic music among young people. Because of his numerous contributions to changing the perception of dance music throughout the Indian Subcontinent, he is also referred to as the Father of Indian Dance Music. Get ready to groove to the beats of Nikhil and watch him live. The vibe is just going to be as you imagined it.

When: March 19, 7:00 pm

Where: Mh04 The Drunkyard, Thane, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

The Banarasi Collection

The wedding season is just around the corner. Weddings are a special occasion for every woman, as it's a big day for them. If you are looking to shop for some Banarasi sarees, then this is for you. Nowadays, fusion is a trend, so keep up with this trend. The V Factor presents Banarasi Fusion Weaves.

When: March 21 and 22, 10:00 am to 5pm

Where: Cache The Art and Craft Gallery, Turner Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

For more details contact: 9559241909

Laughing Dead Festival: Guts & Glory

Spending your weekend laughing after all, the next day you will be in the Monday blues. There are many famous artists like Abish Mathew, Siddharth Dudeja, Supriya Joshi, Anu Menon, Punit Pania, Ashish Solanki, Jeeya Sethi, Devesh Dixit, and many more who are performing at this event. If you want to see Indian comedy's Next Big Things duke it out with its current Big Things, this is the show for you.

When: March 19, 2:00 pm

Where: Mehboob Studios, Bandra West, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Poetry Special Open Mic

The Art of Hindi Poets is hosting a poetry-themed open mic night. This is a chance for poets and poetry lovers to get together and share their work in a friendly, supportive environment. The event is open to all poets, regardless of experience or style of poetry. This open mic gives poets of all experience levels the opportunity to share their work and network with one another. So whether you enjoy poetry or are a poet yourself, take advantage of this unique opportunity to present your writing and meet others who have similar hobbies.

When: March 19, 4:00 pm

Where: Mukti Manch, Goregaon West, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Mumbai Kaustubh - Ricky Kej LIVE

Be ready for an unique musical experience as Grammy Award-winning singer Ricky Kej performs in Mumbai for the first time after his Grammy triumph. This artist is one of India's most important musical maestros, and he is now internationally recognised for his talent. This is the event for you if you enjoy some great music. This concert is a free public event.

When: March 19, 7:00 pm

Where: Gateway of India, Colaba, Mumbai

India's Premiere Culture & Lifestyle Festival

An innovative culture and lifestyle festival in India will blend Homegrown and South Asian to recreate the fabric that characterises modern Indian culture and creativity. It's a venue for exchanges of ideas, and various perspectives combined with the enthusiasm of next-generation talent. This festival is the intersection of music, art and design, fashion, photography, technology, sneakers x street culture, sports, education, innovation and more. A conversation with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and many more amazing exhibitions.

When: March 19, 10 pm onwards

Where: Richardson & Cruddas, Sir JJ Flyover, Mazgaon, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in