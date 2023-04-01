 The Beatles Tribute, The Smaaashing Flea 2.0 and more... top picks of the week
FPJ Features DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 05:59 PM IST
article-image

Prince Charming is here!

Independence Brewing Company is a leading craft beer brewery and has a new addition to its ambrosial menu, called Prince Charming. It’s a specialty ale prepared by fermenting a mouth-watering blend of malt and fresh apple, traditionally known as Graf, and then ageing it with fresh strawberries. It’s a refreshing, fruity, and flavorful beer to be enjoyed on a hot, sunny day, making it the perfect addition to the scorching heat of summer. 

When: Ongoing

Where: Powai and Versova outlets of Independence Brewing Company (IBC), Mumbai

The Beatles Tribute

The Beatles were an English rock band. They are regarded as the most influential band of all time, and their music is recognised as an art form. Join this event as it is time to Twist and shout on a Yellow Submarine while you and your loved ones Hold Your Hand on a journey. The songs of the Beatles are being brought to life on stage in a way you have never seen before. The cast members are Sarosh Nanavaty, Naquita Dsouza, Danesh Irani, Danesh Khambata, Hormuz Ragina, Dwayne Gamree, Brent Tauro, Karan Parikh, and Adil Kurva.

When: April 2, 7 pm 

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

To book a place: bookmyshow.com

The Smaaashing Flea 2.0

Get a dose of fun and excitement by shopping! Go with your loved ones to shop, play games, learn, win, eat, drink, and have fun. The Smaaashing Flea 2.0 will startle you in unexpected ways. You can get your hands on the most stylish clothes, jewellery, home décor, skin care products, bags, perfumes, eco-friendly products, gifting, tarot card reading, and much more.

When: April 2, 7 pm 

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

To book a place: insider.in

article-image

Daddy Kool ft. Atul Khatri Live

Can business people have a sense of humor? Yes. Meet Atul Khatri, a former businessman who is now a comedian who earns a living by making people laugh more than they have ever laughed before. He was formerly a member of East India Comedy, one of the top comedy groups in the nation. He frequently performs at comedy clubs in India and overseas and brings his viewpoint as a 40-plus-year-old person to every performance. It's your chance to watch him perform live.

When: April 2, 5 pm 

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra, Mumbai

To book a place: bookmyshow.com

Teen Darwaza: Walk 601

Teen Darwaza was constructed over a moat in the Bombay Fort. It was the busiest of the fort’s three main gateways, connecting ‘White Town’ to Native Town’, from where most supplies arrived. On the walk, explore how the area has transformed over the last four centuries. The highlights of the tour are the original ‘Parsi Precinct’, the lotuses from Bijapur, a village with village clubs, Rapunzel’s balcony, etc.

When: April 8, 5 pm

Where: General Post Office, Mumbai Fort

For more details visit: khakitours.com

article-image

