Fiery Edit Menu 2023, India in Fashion, In Residence: Ertha by Tawiah and Al Moore, and more... top picks of the week

Fiery Edit Menu, 2023, No Chill Edition

This menu promises to be an unforgettable experience for those who crave a spicy kick in their food. The No Chill edition showcases fourteen sizzling dishes, two scorching desserts, and four cocktails designed to quench the flames. Featured dishes include the Ghost Pepper Salmon Roll, No Chill Chilli Dumpling, Fierce and Fiery Cottage Cheese, Numbing Prawns, and Fire Fried Rice, among others. Desserts also embrace the heat, with offerings like the Dark and Dangerous—a spicy chocolate mousse. Experience the unexpected with Hot Ice—a fiery strawberry and habanero chili ice cream.

When: Till April 30, 12 pm to 1 am

Where: Across all Foo outlets

India in Fashion

India in Fashion is a stunningly stunning costume art display that charts India's influence on global fashion from the 18th to the 21st centuries. Leading couture houses, hidden personal collections, and renowned museums from all over the world have provided over 100 unusual garments and textiles, ranging from transparent muslins to whimsical chintzes. The visual aid will be accompanied by an informative audio guide. Make your weekend worthwhile.

When: Till June 4

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre,Jio World Centre, Bandra, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

In Residence: Ertha by Tawiah and Al Moore

Spend some time in the soulful universe of Tawiah's poignant second album, Ertha. Tawiah has shared the stage with Amy Winehouse and Adele on their sold-out UK tours, and she also performed with Michael Kiwanuka for a preview of Ertha. Tawiah defines her music as spiritual and deep, and she sees sharing it as her truest mission. Discover her creative process and see their concept album performed for the first time ever in India.

When: April 30, 8 pm

Where: G5A Warehouse, Worli, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

The Bandra Jazz Festival

Jazz has emerged as the finest art genre of the twentieth century. Like any contemporary music, jazz has been influenced by a variety of sources. It was then embraced by various civilizations around the world, giving rise to an astounding array of fashions that are now expanding like the universe. There is a jazz genome all over. Enjoy some of the best vinyl-played jazz music while sipping the best local specialty coffee.

When: Till April 30, 10 am onwards

Where: Veranda, Bandra West, Mumbai.

To book a place visit: insider.in

In My Tabby Ice Cream Pop Up

Want to spend your weekend with some good memories and happy faces? Then get ready for a summer indulgence with ice cream. This colourful and playful experience is filled with a scoop of ice-cream happiness and Instagram-worthy moments celebrating Coach's iconic silhouette, - Tabby Bag. Bring your fashion A-game to experience the world of Coach and leave with a happy tummy filled with ice-cream and love.

When: From May 5 to May 30, 11 am onwards

Where: Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai